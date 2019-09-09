Bengaluru: With real guns and handcuffs, 5 terminally ill kids turn police commissioners for a day

Neatly dressed in khaki uniform, replete with police badges, shiny shoes and belt, five terminally ill children took charge of the Bengaluru police department and assumed the Commissioner’s office for a day. It was a dream come true for the five children, who wished to grow up to be a police officer someday.

The wishes of the children — four boys and one girl — were fulfilled thanks to the joint efforts of the police department and Make a Wish Foundation, a voluntary organisation working to fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Before entering the Commissioner’s office, the children were given a ceremonial welcome by the police when they arrived at Bengaluru Police Headquarters. They were then taken on a tour to see the police control room, the dog squad and were also given walkie talkies and a ride in a police jeep.

Besides, the children were also allowed to sit in the chair of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and made to sign files — all that involves in a day’s work for the city’s top cop.

The kids were then treated to a sumptuous snack before they left motivated on growing up to be a police officer some day. By the end of their visit, the five kids were given a guard of honour.

Explaining how the children spent their time at the police headquarters, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “They handled real weapons and played with real handcuffs. They sat on the police commissioner’s chair and signed some papers. Moreover, the children also played with the K9 Squad (police dogs).”

Pictures of the event, which were shared by the official Twitter handle of the Bengaluru Police, went viral on social media, with many lauding the department’s gesture towards the children.

We, BCP fulfilled the dreams of 05 children to be Police Commissioner for a day.@CPBlr Sri. Bhaskar Rao, IPS handed over the charge to the children and motivate them to overcome in their Critical medical conditions. BCP made their Dream Come True. https://t.co/CIGmS5G4r6 — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) September 9, 2019

All five children are being treated for their illness across hospitals in Bangalore. During their meeting with the NGO’s volunteers, the children shared that they were inspired by the various movie heroes who essayed the role of a police officer. Watching their movies again and again has inspired them to grow up to be a police officer some day.

Deepak S Bhatia, CEO of Make-A-Wish India, said, “Granting of an innermost cherished wish of a child has a very positive impact on the child and all the stakeholders, including the child’s family, the doctors and all concerned. We are extremely grateful to Mr. Bhaskar Rao for the memorable experience given to these children, which will help us accomplish our aim to Transform Lives, One wish at a time.”