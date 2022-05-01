With Mumbai Indian’s first win, congratulatory memes flood Twitter

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, got the best birthday gift as his team registered its maiden win after losing eight consecutive matches during IPL 2022.

On Saturday, the Mumbai Indians won against Rajasthan Royals. In the match, the Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first. While Rajasthan Royals managed to make 158 runs at the loss of six wickets, the Mumbai Indians emerged victorious with 161 runs.

Soon after the match, Twitter was full of tweets and memes celebrating the maiden win of the Mumbai Indians. An excited fan tweeted after the match, “EXCUSE ME MUMBAI INDIANS?! MUMBAI INDIANS?! A WIN?? DID YOU JUST GET A WIN?!! #IPL2022”.

Another person remarked, “Mumbai Indians ends their 8 match losing streak in IPL 2022 on Rohit Sharma’s birthday. A perfect gift for the captain.”

Mumbai Indians ends their 8 match losing streak in IPL 2022 on Rohit Sharma’s birthday. A perfect gift for the captain. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2022

Tim David playing today’s match 👏

Mumbai Indians fans right now 💪 pic.twitter.com/59g1XLJt3g — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 30, 2022

EXCUSE ME MUMBAI INDIANS?! MUMBAI INDIANS?! A WIN?? DID YOU JUST GET A WIN?!! #IPL2022 — झलक ⎊ Jay (@daintyxdoll) April 30, 2022

#MIvsRR #RRvMI

The entire MI team and MI fans be like : pic.twitter.com/dAGg5Goith — Sumit Mishra (@SumitLinkedIn) April 30, 2022

#MI fans after seeing their team win their first match in this IPL..#RRvMI pic.twitter.com/7Gz0eeGSbk — Amit Ranjan (@Rawesomeranjan) April 30, 2022

After the match, Rohit Sharma appreciated the performance of the bowlers in his team. He said during the post-match press conference, “That’s how we play, real potential came out today, with the ball especially. They kept applying the pressure. If you keep taking wickets, it’s going to be difficult for them, we did that perfectly today”.

Sharma has been the captain of Mumbai Indians since 2013 and under his leadership, the team has won the IPL trophy five times.