scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Must Read

With Mumbai Indian’s first win, congratulatory memes flood Twitter

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won its first match in this IPL season.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 1, 2022 5:37:19 pm
Mumbai Indians win first IPL 2022 match, Mumbai Indian first IPL 2022 win, Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indian Birthday, IPL memes, Indian ExpressRohit Sharma has been the captain of Mumbai Indians since 2013.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, got the best birthday gift as his team registered its maiden win after losing eight consecutive matches during IPL 2022.

On Saturday, the Mumbai Indians won against Rajasthan Royals. In the match, the Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first. While Rajasthan Royals managed to make 158 runs at the loss of six wickets, the Mumbai Indians emerged victorious with 161 runs.

ALSO READ |IPL 2022: Fans turn emotional as MS Dhoni returns to being the finisher he is

Soon after the match, Twitter was full of tweets and memes celebrating the maiden win of the Mumbai Indians. An excited fan tweeted after the match, “EXCUSE ME MUMBAI INDIANS?! MUMBAI INDIANS?! A WIN?? DID YOU JUST GET A WIN?!! #IPL2022”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Another person remarked, “Mumbai Indians ends their 8 match losing streak in IPL 2022 on Rohit Sharma’s birthday. A perfect gift for the captain.”

Best of Express Premium

Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...
Explained: Why in land of Guru Nanak, Patiala clash is an aberrationPremium
Explained: Why in land of Guru Nanak, Patiala clash is an aberration
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...Premium
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...Premium
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...
More Premium Stories >>

After the match, Rohit Sharma appreciated the performance of the bowlers in his team. He said during the post-match press conference, “That’s how we play, real potential came out today, with the ball especially. They kept applying the pressure. If you keep taking wickets, it’s going to be difficult for them, we did that perfectly today”.

Sharma has been the captain of Mumbai Indians since 2013 and under his leadership, the team has won the IPL trophy five times.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News