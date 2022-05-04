With a bit of help from Blake Lively’s Met Gala look, Mumbai police talk about strong passwords

Using strong passwords is the first step toward ensuring cyber safety. On Tuesday, the Mumbai police pointed out the importance of such passwords by referring to actor Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress.

In a simple Instagram post, the Mumbai police showed two pictures of Blake Lively’s colour changing Met Gala look and wrote, “Keep your passwords ‘Lively’. Change them frequently. #CyberSafety #MetGala #MetGala2022”.

The simple but impactful post has already received more than 27,000 likes on Instagram. An Instagram user commented on the post, “Smart! Your social media team is amazing. The best.” Another user remarked, “Mumbai police updated as always ”.

Lively, who was one of the hosts at the Met Gala this year, turned heads as her Atelier Versace dress underwent two transformations on the red carpet. The 34-year-old looked stunning in a cascading rose gold gown that was inspired by Manhattan’s urban architecture.

Just as Lively climbed the stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the extravagant bow on her dress was opened, within seconds the dress turned blue and showed a design that mimicked the constellation decor of New York’s Grand Central station.

This is not the first time that the Mumbai police have advocated for cyber safety using pop culture trends. Before this, the law enforcement agency used Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan to warn people against sharing their OTP. They have also smartly incorporated the “Kurkure lock” meme to urge people to keep strong passwords.