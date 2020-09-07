‘Winner winner chicken dinner’: PUBG fans take out funeral procession for banned game

PUBG Mobile is among the top mobile games in India with millions of downloads and daily active users.

With PUBG vanishing from mobile app stores following the government ban, leaving players and fans of the biggest video game in India dejected, a video going viral on social media seems to have perfectly summed up their mood. The 35-second clip shows a group of former PUBG players carrying out a funeral for the game.

Last week, the Information and Technology Ministry banned 118 Chinese-linked mobile applications, including PUBG, terming them “prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation”.

Chanting “winner winner chicken dinner”, which is the ultimate prize the last standing gamer got at the end of this virtual combat, the group of men dressed in whites can be seen carrying a garlanded image of the game on their shoulder.

Watch the video here:

PUBG Mobile was among the top mobile games in India, with millions of downloads and daily active users. Following the ban, many had taken to social media to express their opinion on the decision.

Earlier in June, the IT ministry had banned several Chinese-owned applications and their clones, including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Likee, WeChat, and Bigo Live. In July, the government had banned more 47 apps following the tense situation at the Ladakh border with China.

