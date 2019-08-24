Wind gust sends aloft man holding tent pole; viral video triggers Chandrayaan jokes

While several Tik-Tok videos and challenges time and again have gone viral on social media, a recent clip featuring a man being blown away by wind has triggered several Chandrayaan jokes after it was shared online. The 34-second, which was tweeted by @RoflGandhi_, shows a man singing at an event while another stands behind him holding a pole attached to the fabric tent.

However, moments later, the man can be seen being lifted in the air due to the force of the wind while he struggles to keep the pole on the ground.

With the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) releasing the first photograph of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander, it did not take long for netizens to come up with several Chandrayaan memes and jokes after the clip went viral. “That is Gaganyaan in fact. ISRO’s manned missed to Moon,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.

Cheapest moon landing ever — Random Cheerio (@RandomCheerio) August 22, 2019

ISRO ka pehle man mission ka testing successful hua. Nacho mitron nacho — Himanshu Adwani (@Himanshurajesh4) August 22, 2019

That is Gaganyaan in fact. ISRO’s manned missed to Moon. — Vaibhav Rawoot (@vaibhavrawoot) August 22, 2019

Smooth takeoff 😂🤣😂 — Covert (@ste_alth) August 22, 2019