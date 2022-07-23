scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Watch: Wind turbine goes up in flames after being struck by lightning

Video of a huge turbine near Crowell in North Texas catching fire and spinning, billowing grey rings of smoke in the air, has gone viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 23, 2022 4:45:30 pm
texas windturbine fire, wind turbine fire video, wind turbine catch fire lightning, texas windturbine fire videos, indian expressThe firefighters there was little the first responders could do to put the fire out.(Source: Crowell Volunteer Fire Department/ Facebook)

Monsoons can be pretty scary, beyond flooding and cloudbursts, thunderstorms and lightning too can wreak havoc. Now, in an astonishing moment, a wind turbine caught on fire after being struck by lightning in Texas. Shocking videos of the turbine blades ablaze, rotating in the wind, have now gone viral.

A huge turbine used for generating wind energy near Crowell in North Texas caught fire and kept spinning, billowing grey rings of smoke in the air. The moment caught on camera by anxious passersby on the highway soon started doing rounds on the internet, with one video shared on Twitter amassing over 3 million views.

As the turbine kept spinning, the flames only spread further from one blade to others and eventually took over the turbine, according to one eyewitness, Twitter user Chris Lopez. Another video posted by him shows the propellers coming to a stop as heavy clouds of black smoke swarmed the sky. “The start of it, then it just disintegrated,” he wrote, captioning the clip.

The Crowell Volunteer Fire Department got called out during lunch to the fire incident and shared a video from inside the premises on Facebook. However, Fire Chief Perry Shaw told Fox News there was little the first responders could do to put the fire out.

“We’re not equipped to handle that kind of fire. Nobody in the area really is, to speak of,” Shaw was quoted. Explaining what might have caused the huge black smoke at the scene, the fire chief estimated there were 800 gallons of oil in the gearbox and around 1,300 gallons of mineral oil in the ground-level transformer.

Firefighters said they let the fire in the wind turbine burn itself out. “We’ve done training with the wind farm company, and they are not safe to approach during that scenario.”

Only one of the turbines were affected in the Foard City wind facility and no one was injured in the fire accident, the report added.

