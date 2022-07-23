Watch: Wind turbine goes up in flames after being struck by lightning

Updated: July 23, 2022 4:45:30 pm
Monsoons can be pretty scary, beyond flooding and cloudbursts, thunderstorms and lightning too can wreak havoc. Now, in an astonishing moment, a wind turbine caught on fire after being struck by lightning in Texas. Shocking videos of the turbine blades ablaze, rotating in the wind, have now gone viral.
A huge turbine used for generating wind energy near Crowell in North Texas caught fire and kept spinning, billowing grey rings of smoke in the air. The moment caught on camera by anxious passersby on the highway soon started doing rounds on the internet, with one video shared on Twitter amassing over 3 million views.
As the turbine kept spinning, the flames only spread further from one blade to others and eventually took over the turbine, according to one eyewitness, Twitter user Chris Lopez. Another video posted by him shows the propellers coming to a stop as heavy clouds of black smoke swarmed the sky. “The start of it, then it just disintegrated,” he wrote, captioning the clip.
This is near Cromwell, OK. Brent Havins shot this video of a wind turbine that got struck by lightning. pic.twitter.com/jBjUNas0yc
— Mike Collier (@MikeCollierWX) July 22, 2022
The start of it, then it just disintegrated pic.twitter.com/8IH70eCM7p
— Chris Lopez – MFFL 🏀 (@MavsManiaac84) July 22, 2022
The Crowell Volunteer Fire Department got called out during lunch to the fire incident and shared a video from inside the premises on Facebook. However, Fire Chief Perry Shaw told Fox News there was little the first responders could do to put the fire out.
“We’re not equipped to handle that kind of fire. Nobody in the area really is, to speak of,” Shaw was quoted. Explaining what might have caused the huge black smoke at the scene, the fire chief estimated there were 800 gallons of oil in the gearbox and around 1,300 gallons of mineral oil in the ground-level transformer.
Firefighters said they let the fire in the wind turbine burn itself out. “We’ve done training with the wind farm company, and they are not safe to approach during that scenario.”
Only one of the turbines were affected in the Foard City wind facility and no one was injured in the fire accident, the report added.
