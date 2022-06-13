scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Wildlife enthusiasts pay tribute to Bhogeshwara, the elephant with the longest tusks

Bhogeshwara, whose tusks measured 2.54 metre and 2.34 metre, died of natural causes at the age of 60.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2022 3:09:44 pm
Bhogeshwara the elephant, Bhogeshwara elephant with longest tusks dies, Bhogeshwara elephant dies at 60, 60 year old elephant Bhogeshwara dies, Indian ExpressBhogeshwara was 60 years old when he died of natural causes.

Sunday was a sad day for wildlife enthusiasts around the country after the forest department in Karnataka announced the death of Bhogeshwara, an elephant which was said to have the longest tusks among Asian elephants, at 60.

Bhogeshwara, who was very popular amongst tourists and was affectionately called Mr Kabini, was found dead at the Gundre Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. The elephant was named Bhogeshwara after he was frequently sighted near the Bhogeshwar camp, an anti-poaching camp located near the Kabini backwaters area.

ALSO READ |Forest staff helps rescue huge elephant stuck in swamp, watch the animal give its 100% too

According to Bhogeshwara’s autopsy report, he died of natural causes. The elephant’s tusks—measuring 2.54 metre and 2.34 metre—were removed and his dead body was left for vultures in accordance with the forest department’s protocol regarding the natural death of wildlife.

Several filmmakers and ecologists who encountered Bhogeshwara during their work spoke about his gentle nature. Kalyan Varma, an Emmy-nominated environment filmmaker, tweeted that Bhogeshwara was the “coolest tusker whom I have ever encountered”.

M D Madhusudan, a wildlife biologist, tweeted several old photographs of Bhogeshwara and wrote, “Nearly 25 years ago—when vultures were still not uncommon—I met him regularly. Although he was still young and somewhat gangly, his tusks shorter and more slender, his dignity, calm and poise already made him quite a presence on the Kabini backwaters.”

Shobha Karandlaje, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, also tweeted a video of Bhogeshwara and expressed sorrow at his passing.

Commenting on her tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “A request to the hon politician pls make a law to give freedom to all elephants from temples and relocate them to sanctuaries since most of the captive elephants hv major health problems since they r used as money making machines and not taken care of.”

