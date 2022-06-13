Wildlife enthusiasts pay tribute to Bhogeshwara, the elephant with the longest tusks

Sunday was a sad day for wildlife enthusiasts around the country after the forest department in Karnataka announced the death of Bhogeshwara, an elephant which was said to have the longest tusks among Asian elephants, at 60.

Bhogeshwara, who was very popular amongst tourists and was affectionately called Mr Kabini, was found dead at the Gundre Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. The elephant was named Bhogeshwara after he was frequently sighted near the Bhogeshwar camp, an anti-poaching camp located near the Kabini backwaters area.

According to Bhogeshwara’s autopsy report, he died of natural causes. The elephant’s tusks—measuring 2.54 metre and 2.34 metre—were removed and his dead body was left for vultures in accordance with the forest department’s protocol regarding the natural death of wildlife.

Several filmmakers and ecologists who encountered Bhogeshwara during their work spoke about his gentle nature. Kalyan Varma, an Emmy-nominated environment filmmaker, tweeted that Bhogeshwara was the “coolest tusker whom I have ever encountered”.

M D Madhusudan, a wildlife biologist, tweeted several old photographs of Bhogeshwara and wrote, “Nearly 25 years ago—when vultures were still not uncommon—I met him regularly. Although he was still young and somewhat gangly, his tusks shorter and more slender, his dignity, calm and poise already made him quite a presence on the Kabini backwaters.”

Nearly 25 years ago—when vultures were still not uncommon—I met him regularly. Although he was still young and somewhat gangly, his tusks shorter and more slender, his dignity, calm and poise already made him quite a presence on the Kabini backwaters.

My last sighting in August last year

Known as Mr Kabini, the largest tusked Asian elephant died in Kabini today. I have been following him for 6 years and will miss him dearly. He was the most coolest tusker whom I have ever encountered

Oh gosh; I was lucky to have seen him last October …

OMG! Couple of days back I set it as my mobile wallpaper cuz he was my most fav animal after Shadow from kabini. Also I always wanted to see him live in kabini. such a horrible news. Rest well big man. Om Shanthi.

PC : @shaazjung pic.twitter.com/BbKFu34ncN — Manu (@Manusharps) June 12, 2022

Sad to hear this… had photographed him back in 2006 (probably him, as even back then he was the only tusker at Kabini with such thick and long crossed tusks). One of the most calm tuskers I had seen bck then.

And also a request to the hon politician pls make a law to give freedom to all elephants from temples and relocate them to sanctuaries since most of the captive elephants hv major health problems since they r used as money making machines and not taken care of.

So sad to learn that the magnificent elephant Bhogeshwara which had the longest Tusks in Asia is no more. Will miss its majestic yet gentle attitude as well as friendly composure which was really a wonderful sight to behold.

Shobha Karandlaje, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, also tweeted a video of Bhogeshwara and expressed sorrow at his passing.

Commenting on her tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “A request to the hon politician pls make a law to give freedom to all elephants from temples and relocate them to sanctuaries since most of the captive elephants hv major health problems since they r used as money making machines and not taken care of.”