Wild rhino attacks open safari jeep in Assam, tourists scream in fear

Tourists in Assam’s Manas National Park were stunned after a wild rhinoceros aggressively charged at their safari jeep. The incident unfolded in the Bansbari range when the open jeep carrying tourists came face-to-face with the animal.
A video capturing the dramatic encounter has taken over social media. It shows the moment the rhino charged towards the vehicle and attempted to flip it with its horn, leaving the tourists in panic. The animal repeatedly pushed the safari while tourists screamed in fear. The video also shows the vehicle rocking violently.
Despite the tense situation, the safari driver managed to stay calm and carefully steered the jeep away from the animal, helping all tourists escape unharmed.
Watch here:
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The video amassed a wave of reactions, with an Instagram user commenting, “Why go so close, can’t we just let them be?!” Another user wrote, “Please stop the safari culture right now and work on workshops (to make money) where awareness and knowledge is given about conservation.. most necessary for us and the environment!”
“Leave them be in the natural environment, why go and disturb them,” a third user reacted.
A Unesco World Heritage Site, the Manas National Park is renowned for its rich biodiversity and conservation efforts. The reserve is home to several endangered species, including the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, elephants, tigers, and wild buffalo.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, rhino numbers dropped to 70,000 by 1970. Black, Javan, and Sumatran are among the critically endangered species. Rhinos are one of the “Big Five” animals, attracting lakhs of tourists to places like Africa, India, and the Eastern Himalayas.
Rhinos are one of the few megaherbivores and help maintain diverse African grass and woodlands.
DISCLAIMER: The information and accompanying social media footage are presented for reporting purposes to cover a trending incident. They do not constitute official wildlife safety guidelines, park regulations, or authoritative conservation advice.