Wild rhino attacks open safari jeep in Assam, tourists scream in fear

The safari driver managed to stay calm and carefully steered the jeep away (Photo: @theguahatitimes/Instagram)

Tourists in Assam’s Manas National Park were stunned after a wild rhinoceros aggressively charged at their safari jeep. The incident unfolded in the Bansbari range when the open jeep carrying tourists came face-to-face with the animal.

A video capturing the dramatic encounter has taken over social media. It shows the moment the rhino charged towards the vehicle and attempted to flip it with its horn, leaving the tourists in panic. The animal repeatedly pushed the safari while tourists screamed in fear. The video also shows the vehicle rocking violently.

Despite the tense situation, the safari driver managed to stay calm and carefully steered the jeep away from the animal, helping all tourists escape unharmed.