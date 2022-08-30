Wild elephant roams around Assam town at night. Watch video

A video showing a wild elephant wreaking havoc in Assam’s Tezpur has surfaced online. The video showed the wild elephant kicking a two-wheeler at night. People in the area are heard panicking and the elephant is seen passing by furiously.

The video, shared by Twitter user Bikash Adhikari, was captioned, “Dear mama, I am from tezpur & this elephant passes away just in front of my house last night. I just want you to interfere in this matter and make a close watch to the animals, just see the health condition of a wild animal. Shame on every human being. Save our nature.”

Citing government officials, PTI reported the wild elephant from the Kaziranga National Park had damaged scores of vehicles and property. The wild elephant crossed the Brahmaputra from the southern bank to enter Tezpur, the officials said.

Watch the video here:

Initially, the pachyderm walked into a house in the Chanmari area in search of food in the kitchen. Later, it entered the Chitralekha Park via the Tezpur ship port. It also reached a Ganesh temple on the banks of the Brahmaputra and the state transport corporation’s bus stand, the news agency reported.

A senior official was quoted as saying that forest officials were able to push the elephant back towards the Brahmaputra river bank around 3am on August 27.