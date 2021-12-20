Wild elephant chases and attacks 30-year-old man in Assam with trunk, watch

A man was chased and attacked by a wild elephant in Tamarhat area of Dhubri district of Assam on December 18. A short clip of the incident has been doing rounds on social media, followed by a debate on how humans have taken over the forests, which are the natural habitat of animals, forcing them to step out.

In the video shared by ANI, the wild elephant is seen chasing the man. Amid the frenzy, the man keeps running. However, he falls down and after trumpeting, the pachyderm attacks him with its trunk. The man can be seen held by the elephant’s trunk. Onlookers are heard screaming in the video.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A 30-year-old man was chased and attacked by a wild elephant at a village in Tamarhat area of Dhubri district of Assam on December 18 “The man was admitted to a hospital for treatment and the elephant was chased towards jungle area,” a forest officer said pic.twitter.com/YsRvZAUe1h — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

After the attack, the man was hospitalized. “The man was admitted to a hospital for treatment and the elephant was chased towards jungle area,” a forest officer said as quoted by ANI.

The video posted on December 20 has garnered over 20,000 views. Netizens have raised concerns over how humans are encroaching upon the living habitat of animals, after watching the video.

“Animals’ wild forest becoming small day by day, forest has been snatched by the humans and made it thin forest by cutting trees with this effect animals are rushing into the nearest villages and farms. Unfortunately govt and people are not realised the mistake,” commented a user.

Animals wild forest becoming small day by day, forest has been snatched by the humans & made it thin forest by cutting trees with this effect animals are rushing into the nearest villages & farms. Unfortunately govt & people are not realised the mistake. — ✍SADANAND TIKARE,🇮🇳💯 (@sadanandtikare) December 20, 2021

Another user said, “Very dangerous to see this scene. Govt. should do something for the person who entrapped.”

Very dangerous to see this scene.Govt. should do something for the person who entraped. — Rameshwar Thakur (@RamThak98521992) December 20, 2021

Very serious matter why are the forest officials not taking precautions to stop the animals to enter the villages encouraging human and animal conflict to escalate ?@assamforest https://t.co/2e1X2NtpaO — KIRIT MUKHERJEE (@KIRITMUKHERJEE2) December 20, 2021

Human-animal conflicts have been increasingly reported in Assam. M K Yadava, Chief Wildlife Warden of the state had said Indian Express that there are currently about 6,000 wild elephants in Assam.

The World Wide Fund for Nature blog said, “More than 65 per cent of the habitat north of the river has been lost in the past few decades to agriculture and settlements, and conflict between humans and elephants has been steadily increasing ever since.” From 2010-2019, 761 people and 249 elephants were killed in Assam as a direct consequence of human-elephant conflict, stated the WWF blog.