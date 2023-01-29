scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Wild bear ‘takes 400 selfies’ on hidden camera, netizens find them adorable

The pictures were taken on motion-detecting cameras set up by the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks administration in Colorado, USA.

Animals taking selfie, viral animal tweets, accidental selfies, wildlife selfie, bear takes selfies on hidden cameras, indian expressThe OSMP has installed nine cameras across 46,000 acres.
Usually, when animals come across hidden wildlife cameras, they ignore the peculiar device and move on after some initial curiosity. However, some animals are more curious than others and get closer to inspect the cameras. Something similar happened with a wild bear in the rocky mountains of Boulder, a city in the United States’ Colorado.

The Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) administration recently shared “selfies” taken by a black bear on hidden cameras. While these pictures were taken in mid-November 2022, they were shared on Twitter on January 24. Now, the adorable selfies have gone viral.

ALSO READ |A park ranger’s selfie with two orphaned gorillas goes viral

Commenting on them, a Twitter user wrote, “Listen, I know bears are big giant things with teeth and claws that can run and swim and maul your face off but they’re also adorable and smart and funny.” Another person remarked, “The bear trying hard to make it the cover page of a wildlife magazine. ”.

The OSMP has installed nine cameras across 46,000 acres. While talking about the importance of installing wildlife cameras, Will Keeley, senior wildlife ecologist for OSMP said, “The motion-detecting cameras provide us a unique opportunity to learn more about how local species use the landscape around us. These cameras play an important role in helping OSMP staff identify important wildlife areas. The information we collect from them is used to recommend habitat-protective measures to help protect sensitive natural areas.”

As per OSMP’s website, these cameras can click photos when they sense movement in front of them. At night the cameras use infrared light to capture photographs without disturbing the nocturnal animals.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 16:46 IST
