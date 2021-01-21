‘Why was Gabbar punished?’ UP Police gives Covid-19 twist to Sholay scene

Time and again, various law enforcement organisations have come up with innovative ways to encourage people to stay safe amid the pandemic. In the same vein, UP police’s latest tweet is winning hearts online.
Taking to Twitter, the official account of the police department shared a clip from the popular Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’ and asked their followers why ‘Gabbar’ — the notorious dacoit in the movie — was punished.
Interestingly, in the video, one can see Gabbar spitting and then being chased on a horse by ‘Thakur’, portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar.
Watch the video here:
गब्बर को मिली किस बात की सज़ा ? pic.twitter.com/3Dq5UkfIcK
— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 20, 2021
The clip concludes with a cautionary message that spitting in public places is a punishable offence, and can increase the risk of spreading coronavirus.
Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted amused reactions among netizens. Some also lauded the police department for creatively conveying an important message.
— आyush | चीकू (@indianyuvak) January 21, 2021
— Shivam Pandey (@Proud_Pandey) January 20, 2021
after watching this video gabbar be like- pic.twitter.com/no8L9QlcUz
— ʟᴜᴄᴋʏ (@this_is_Unlucky) January 21, 2021
बधाई बधाई pic.twitter.com/x2W5KWnFHa
— Mahesh B Solanki ,,,,,, (@MaheshBSolanki4) January 21, 2021
Kanpur guys b like pic.twitter.com/9hbCZJVElT
— Ravish (@1982ravish) January 20, 2021
Kanpur ke Bhai Logon ka Reaction pic.twitter.com/aWQkSNNhnH
— Vikram Singh (President of Bewda Sangh) (@Sirji7211) January 20, 2021
