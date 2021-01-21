scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
‘Why was Gabbar punished?’ UP Police gives Covid-19 twist to Sholay scene

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the police department tweeted a clip from the movie 'Sholay' and asked netizens why 'Gabbar' — the notorious dacoit in the movie — was punished.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 7:25:24 pm
UP, UP police, UP police sholay tweet, up police sholay gabbar tweet, spitting , twitter reactions, covid, covid trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted amused reactions among netizens. (Source: UP police/Twitter)

Time and again, various law enforcement organisations have come up with innovative ways to encourage people to stay safe amid the pandemic. In the same vein, UP police’s latest tweet is winning hearts online.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the police department shared a clip from the popular Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’ and asked their followers why ‘Gabbar’ — the notorious dacoit in the movie — was punished.

Interestingly, in the video, one can see Gabbar spitting and then being chased on a horse by ‘Thakur’, portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar.

Watch the video here:

The clip concludes with a cautionary message that spitting in public places is a punishable offence, and can increase the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted amused reactions among netizens. Some also lauded the police department for creatively conveying an important message.

