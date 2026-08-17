Why this family left the world’s happiest country and moved to Mumbai

A Finnish family has left behind the safety and stability of their country to begin a new chapter in Mumbai, saying they want their children to experience different cultures, people, and ways of life.
Their decision to relocate to Mumbai has caught the attention of users, particularly because Finland is widely known for its high quality of life, safety and stable living conditions, and is also the world’s happiest country.
The family, known on social media as The Findian Family (@thefindianfamily), has been sharing glimpses of their journey, featuring their family life, including moments of them staying active, playing, and dancing together.
In a series of social media posts, Touko, a teacher and content creator, said that while their life in Finland was “amazing”, with a safe, stable, and comfortable lifestyle, he did not want his children to grow up seeing only one version of the world.
His wife Janika Tuunainen is a dance teacher.
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Rather than remaining in familiar surroundings, they decided to step outside their comfort zone and embrace a completely different environment.
They moved to Mumbai in the last week of July this year. Their arrival coincided with the city’s monsoon, giving them a particularly memorable introduction to their new home.
“After a long journey, we finally made it to Mumbai. We arrived early this morning, got a little rest… and now it’s finally time to explore our new home for the very first time,” the couple wrote on Instagram.
The family also joked about receiving a “warm (and very wet) welcome” from their first monsoon shower. They ended the post with “The adventure begins now. Namaste, India.”
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The videos have been creating buzz on social media, prompting a wave of reactions.
“Enjoy India! And all the best to you! Our family were living there for two years, the most exciting in our lives! I Miss India,” a user wrote.
“Mumbai people are with high spirits. you will love every bit of it,” another user commented.
“Lovely choice of background track and yes, Maharashtra and Monsoon are love at first sight,” a third user reacted.