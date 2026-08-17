Why this family left the world’s happiest country and moved to Mumbai

The Finnish family moved to Mumbai in the last week of July this year (Photo: @thefindianfamily/Instagram)

A Finnish family has left behind the safety and stability of their country to begin a new chapter in Mumbai, saying they want their children to experience different cultures, people, and ways of life.

Their decision to relocate to Mumbai has caught the attention of users, particularly because Finland is widely known for its high quality of life, safety and stable living conditions, and is also the world’s happiest country.

The family, known on social media as The Findian Family (@thefindianfamily), has been sharing glimpses of their journey, featuring their family life, including moments of them staying active, playing, and dancing together.