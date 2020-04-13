Why Shashi Tharoor thinks coronavirus is an ally of Kunal Kamra

The tweet by Shashi Tharoor, who has a following of 7 million, quickly went viral on social media and prompted many reactions online. (Source: File Photo) The tweet by Shashi Tharoor, who has a following of 7 million, quickly went viral on social media and prompted many reactions online. (Source: File Photo)

Amid the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in the suspension of domestic and international flights, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a subtle dig at IndiGo airlines for banning comedian Kunal Kamra. Tharoor’s tweet has triggered mixed reactions online.

The stand-up comedian was banned from flying by the airlines for heckling news anchor Arnab Goswami while he was travelling from Mumbai to Lucknow. Following the incident, Kamra was also barred from Spicejet and Vistara flights.

And now, Tharoor seems to have found a link between the coronavirus lockdown and the timing of the flight ban on Kamra. “Guys, it seems #COVID19 is a @kunalkamra88 ally. When you decided he couldn’t fly for 3 months, the #Lockdown ensured nobody could fly during that time either. Suggest you never ban him again, for all our sakes!@IndiGo6E,” Tharoor tweeted.

Guys, it seems #COVID19 is a @kunalkamra88 ally. When you decided he couldn’t fly for 3 months, the #Lockdown ensured nobody could fly during that time either. Suggest you never ban him again, for all our sakes! @IndiGo6E @airvistara @airindiain @goairlinesindia @flyspicejet https://t.co/cGVzlXY8K4 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 12, 2020

Tharoor’s tweet was in response to an earlier tweet by the airlines, which had triggered an online banter among several Indian airline companies.

The tweet by Tharoor, who has more than 7 million followers, quickly went viral on social media and prompted many reactions online. While many lauded the politician for his humour, others were not pleased.

