Why #KannanthanamSleepChallenge is trending 

Alphons Kannanthanam slept at a relief camp in Changanacherry. (Source: Twitter/Alphons KJ) Alphons Kannanthanam slept at a relief camp in Changanacherry. (Source: Twitter/Alphons KJ)

Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam’s attempt of showing solidarity with the people affected by the unprecedented flooding in Kerala turned out to be in fact the reason behind his own trolling. Kannanthanam posted pictures of him sleeping at a relief camp on Facebook, triggering a volley of trolls with people posting photos with #Kannanthanamsleepchallenge.

In the post titled “In Changanassery SB high school camp”, Kannanthanam can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans, and sleeping on a bedsheet in the camp. Most of them asked him how did he manage to post pictures if had fallen asleep. Over 39k people have reacted to the post, with around 32k responding with a ‘laugh’ emoticon.

Later, the union minister tweeted the picture with a caption that read: “most people didn’t sleep, thinking of an uncertain tomorrow.” He had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah among others, in the tweet.

Here are some of the responses:

LOL. His ‘sound sleep’ (snoring) must have kept the others awake. — sathya narayanan (@sathya0709) August 22, 2018

#KannanthanamSleepChallenge I am sleeping for hours now. pic.twitter.com/qUQiTIaBF6 — Alwin K Wilson (@Alwin86835527) August 22, 2018

When your mom enters the room unannounced while you’re texting at 2 am#KannanthanamSleepChallenge#Trending @alphonstourism pic.twitter.com/ZJ7spvwnGb — The Militant (@marchformass) August 21, 2018

Why is there no ‘ha ha’ emoji in Twitter? 😢 — Ashams K Thomas (@Ashamsthomas) August 22, 2018

Sir, Is this a joke? U don’t need to do such show offs. People of Kerala can clearly recognise this kind of political gimmicks. In fact, being a central minister you are able to help kerala in this dire situation. Pls do that. Jai Hind — Vivek Gangadharan (@vivekgangadhar3) August 22, 2018

If this is the condition of the IAS officer after joining the BJP, what would be the condition of others in the BJP? pic.twitter.com/ZOZNv0J0RA — suhas spk (@spksuhas) August 22, 2018

U r sleeping or pretending? Sleeping while wearing jeans? — rahul maini (@AdvMaini) August 22, 2018

