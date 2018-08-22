Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Why #KannanthanamSleepChallenge is trending 

Kannanthanam posted pictures of him sleeping at a relief camp on Facebook and Twitter, triggering a volley of trolls with people posting photos with #Kannanthanamsleepchallenge.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2018 11:35:13 pm
Alphons Kannanthanam slept at a relief camp in Changanacherry. (Source: Twitter/Alphons KJ)
Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam’s attempt of showing solidarity with the people affected by the unprecedented flooding in Kerala turned out to be in fact the reason behind his own trolling. Kannanthanam posted pictures of him sleeping at a relief camp on Facebook, triggering a volley of trolls with people posting photos with #Kannanthanamsleepchallenge.

In the post titled “In Changanassery SB high school camp”, Kannanthanam can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans, and sleeping on a bedsheet in the camp. Most of them asked him how did he manage to post pictures if had fallen asleep. Over 39k people have reacted to the post, with around 32k responding with a ‘laugh’ emoticon.

Later, the union minister tweeted the picture with a caption that read: “most people didn’t sleep, thinking of an uncertain tomorrow.” He had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah among others, in the tweet.

Here are some of the responses:

