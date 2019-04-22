Why #BoycottVistara is trending

Air Vistara came under heavy fire on social media after it posted a picture of its staff with Major General (retired) G.D. Bakshi on Twitter. Sharing the picture, the airline tweeted it was “honoured” to have Bakshi on the flight and called him “a decorated Kargil war hero.” “Thank you Sir, for your service to the nation,” the post read.

The tweet garnered attention in no time and people on social media called out the airline by posting some of Bakashi’s controversial remarks that he made in the past. Vistara later deleted the tweet.

After this, the airline received backlash from right-wing handles. BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted: “.@airvistara deleted Honourable @adgpi Officer General GD Bakshi Pic after Anti Army Gang Pressure. I will never travel on Air Vistara till thn they tweet Pic again & apologies, RT if you will #BoycottVistara.” Soon #BoycottVistara started trending on Twitter

In a message on Twitter, the airline said it was deleting the picture so that their platform does not become “disrespectful or hurtful to anyone.”

“Vistara routinely posts happy photos of our customers on board along with our crew. However, a recent such post generated numerous comments that were disrespectful to all parties concerned. We do not want our platform to be disrespectful or hurtful to anyone. Our decision to remove the post was driven by the objective of deleting such comments,” the tweet read.

Major General GD Bakshi is a retired Indian army officer and was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal for commanding a battalion in the Kargil War. Off late he has received criticism for his remarks during television debates

