Tuesday, October 19, 2021
‘Who knew CM could be this cool’: Conrad Sangma sings ‘Summer of 69’, video wows netizens

Once shared online, it did not take long for netizens to start responding to the viral clip and complimenting Meghalaya CM's singing skills.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 19, 2021 2:47:57 pm
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma sings Summer of 69, Meghalaya CM Sangma Conrad singing Summer of 69 viral video, Bryan adams, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe 1.43-minute viral clip has garnered almost 30,000 views. (Source: @SangmaConrad/Twitter)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s singing skills have left netizens impressed after a video of the politician singing Bryan Adams’s iconic song ‘Summer of ‘69’ at an event in Itanagar went viral on social media.

“Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma serenading Itanagar with Bryan Adams’ Summer of ‘69 is the coolest thing on the Internet now,” read the caption of the viral clip, which is being widely circulated online.

Watch the video here:

The 1.43-minute clip, which has now garnered almost 30,000 views, was originally shared by journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty. “Here is ⁦⁦@SangmaConrad⁩ belting out Summer of 69 on a nippy evening in Itanagar,” read the caption of the clip.

Once shared online, it did not take long for netizens to start responding to the clip and complimenting the Meghalaya CM’s singing skills.

