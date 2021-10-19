‘Who knew CM could be this cool’: Conrad Sangma sings ‘Summer of 69’, video wows netizens

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s singing skills have left netizens impressed after a video of the politician singing Bryan Adams’s iconic song ‘Summer of ‘69’ at an event in Itanagar went viral on social media.

“Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma serenading Itanagar with Bryan Adams’ Summer of ‘69 is the coolest thing on the Internet now,” read the caption of the viral clip, which is being widely circulated online.

Watch the video here:

#Watch | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma serenading Itanagar with Bryan Adams’ Summer of ‘69 is the coolest thing in the Internet now. *Video Courtesy: Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty@SangmaConrad pic.twitter.com/RLCX50IAw0 — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) October 19, 2021

The 1.43-minute clip, which has now garnered almost 30,000 views, was originally shared by journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty. “Here is ⁦⁦@SangmaConrad⁩ belting out Summer of 69 on a nippy evening in Itanagar,” read the caption of the clip.

Once shared online, it did not take long for netizens to start responding to the clip and complimenting the Meghalaya CM’s singing skills.

The man clearly know music — Arjun Phillips (@PhillipsArjun) October 19, 2021

This is a distinct quality of North East. Bravo @SangmaConrad. Would like to listen more. — sudip kar (@KarsudipKar) October 19, 2021

What a cool dude! — Ashis Basu (@BasuAshis) October 19, 2021

A battle of the bands sounds like a fun idea :p — Jade Lyngdoh (@jadelyngdoh_) October 19, 2021

he had a band in his Delhi university days… — Ankush Saikia 📚 (@ankushsaikia) October 18, 2021

Who knew CM could be this cool 😎 — J.Osterman#5522 (@5522Bhuvan) October 18, 2021