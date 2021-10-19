‘Who knew CM could be this cool’: Conrad Sangma sings ‘Summer of 69’, video wows netizens

October 19, 2021 2:47:57 pm
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s singing skills have left netizens impressed after a video of the politician singing Bryan Adams’s iconic song ‘Summer of ‘69’ at an event in Itanagar went viral on social media.
“Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma serenading Itanagar with Bryan Adams’ Summer of ‘69 is the coolest thing on the Internet now,” read the caption of the viral clip, which is being widely circulated online.
Watch the video here:
#Watch | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma serenading Itanagar with Bryan Adams’ Summer of ‘69 is the coolest thing in the Internet now.
*Video Courtesy: Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty@SangmaConrad pic.twitter.com/RLCX50IAw0
— NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) October 19, 2021
The 1.43-minute clip, which has now garnered almost 30,000 views, was originally shared by journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty. “Here is @SangmaConrad belting out Summer of 69 on a nippy evening in Itanagar,” read the caption of the clip.
Once shared online, it did not take long for netizens to start responding to the clip and complimenting the Meghalaya CM’s singing skills.
The man clearly know music
— Arjun Phillips (@PhillipsArjun) October 19, 2021
This is a distinct quality of North East. Bravo @SangmaConrad. Would like to listen more.
— sudip kar (@KarsudipKar) October 19, 2021
What a cool dude!
— Ashis Basu (@BasuAshis) October 19, 2021
A battle of the bands sounds like a fun idea :p
— Jade Lyngdoh (@jadelyngdoh_) October 19, 2021
he had a band in his Delhi university days…
— Ankush Saikia 📚 (@ankushsaikia) October 18, 2021
Who knew CM could be this cool 😎
— J.Osterman#5522 (@5522Bhuvan) October 18, 2021
@Siddhar18811384 @khatter08 @FBeTom
Northeast is apparently India’s rock music hub to everyone around the world since a few decades
— tanuj singh (@tanujsingh96) October 18, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-