Who is Mohammad Irfan? Viral youth from Delhi slum gets YouTube channel back after termination

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Mohammad Irfan, saying his outlook reflected the strength and promise of India’s youth (Photo: Main Irfan/YouTube)

Mohammad Irfan, a resident of a Delhi slum who went viral during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest, has had his YouTube channel reinstated after the platform abruptly terminated it.

Irfan shot to prominence after a video of him reciting the Preamble to the Constitution at the protest circulated widely on social media. His speech about the struggles of workers in the unorganised sector and the need for better access to education, healthcare, and democratic rights resonated with many, helping him gain tens of thousands of YouTube subscribers within a day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met Irfan, saying his outlook reflected the strength and promise of India’s youth.