Who is Mohammad Irfan? Viral youth from Delhi slum gets YouTube channel back after termination

Mohammad Irfan shot to prominence after a video of him reciting the Preamble to the Constitution at the CJP protest went viral.

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 11:10 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Mohammad Irfan, saying his outlook reflected the strength and promise of India’s youthCongress leader Rahul Gandhi met Mohammad Irfan, saying his outlook reflected the strength and promise of India’s youth (Photo: Main Irfan/YouTube)
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Mohammad Irfan, a resident of a Delhi slum who went viral during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest, has had his YouTube channel reinstated after the platform abruptly terminated it.

Irfan shot to prominence after a video of him reciting the Preamble to the Constitution at the protest circulated widely on social media. His speech about the struggles of workers in the unorganised sector and the need for better access to education, healthcare, and democratic rights resonated with many, helping him gain tens of thousands of YouTube subscribers within a day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met Irfan, saying his outlook reflected the strength and promise of India’s youth.

However, the rapid growth was followed by the sudden termination of his newly created YouTube channel, prompting widespread criticism. Following several requests from users and public figures, the platform restored the channel.

 

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Irfan appeals to YouTube after termination

After his channel was taken down, Irfan appealed directly to YouTube through a post on X, claiming the termination was likely due to an error.

“My channel was completely new, and I have honestly followed all of YouTube’s guidelines. People really liked my content, which is why my subscribers increased. It seems like there was a mistake by your automatic system. Please review my channel again and restore it,” he wrote.

At the time of the termination, attempts to access the channel displayed a notice stating that the account had been terminated for “violating Google’s Terms of Service”. YouTube India has not issued an official statement explaining the reason behind the action.

Also Read | Abhinav Bisht, creator behind viral NEET protest reels, has his Instagram account suspended

Veteran journalist Ajit Anjum also extended his support to Irfan, posting several messages on X after the channel was taken down.

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“A young man named Mohammad Irfan, who lives in a slum in Delhi, started his YouTube channel just yesterday with our support,” Anjum wrote on Sunday (August 2). “From yesterday evening until this morning, his channel gained more than 70,000 subscribers.”

Questioning the platform’s action, he added, “Suddenly this morning, his YouTube channel was terminated. How did a working-class young man manage to gain so many subscribers in such a short time? That in itself is an extraordinary achievement. So why did YouTube terminate his channel so abruptly?”

Anjum’s posts quickly gained traction, with many users calling on YouTube to reinstate Irfan’s account.

“It really gives us confidence for raising our voice against ill of political system,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Great start, Ajit. Thanks for supporting him and his sister with a platform!”

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Irfan extends gratitude

After his channel was restored, Irfan thanked his supporters in a post on X.

“Thanks to your prayers and the tireless efforts of Ajit Anjum sir, YouTube has restored my YouTube channel. Heartfelt thanks to everyone. When I have my Allah with me and friends like you and well-wishers like Ajit Anjum sir, nothing can happen. Thank you, companions.”

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