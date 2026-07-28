Meet Levin Paulose, Kerala boy who built robot from cardboard

Levin Paulose, a young innovator from Kerala, is making waves with his DIY creations made from everyday household materials, earning him a chance to meet Chief Minister V D Satheesan.
In his videos, Paulose is seen building a range of working machines using items such as strings, batteries, cardboard, nuts, bolts, wires, and small motor systems, transforming them into useful devices.
In another video, Paulose showcases a DIY vacuum cleaner, while a motor-powered automated curtain system opens and closes curtains at the push of a button.
One of Paulose’s notable creations is an automatic food stirrer that lets users step away from the stove while it stirs the food. The simple yet effective device has drawn praise for offering an affordable solution to an everyday kitchen task.
Paulose’s projects extend beyond household gadgets. He has also created a battery-operated roti maker, a small hand-propelled rocket launcher, and a compact tool that can switch on a fan remotely.
Among his most talked-about creations is a homemade machine designed to fetch water. The video shows the makeshift robot fetching water for Paulose’s mother.
This kid Levin Paulose from Kerala is a genius. His inventions are brilliant.
Let’s Make him famous. It’s so heartwarming to watch him helping his mother with automation.
I would love to meet him one day.
Inspiring !!!#FI pic.twitter.com/lRxuRWgjbr
— Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) July 26, 2026
Another viral reel shows Levin meeting the Satheesan, who warmly holds the youngster’s hand.
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Paulose’s videos have been doing rounds on the Internet, drawing a wave of reactions. “Brilliant. He’s a tinkerer, curious, and can be a serious inventor in future, if he gets the right support and guidance,” a user wrote. “Great, Such talent should get support,” another user commented.
“Proud of you, brother. You will reach even greater heights,” a third user reacted.