Meet Levin Paulose, Kerala boy who built robot from cardboard

Levin Paulose DIY inventions have gone viral as the Kerala youngster builds functional machines from household materials (Photo: @ppv931680/Instagram)

Levin Paulose, a young innovator from Kerala, is making waves with his DIY creations made from everyday household materials, earning him a chance to meet Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

In his videos, Paulose is seen building a range of working machines using items such as strings, batteries, cardboard, nuts, bolts, wires, and small motor systems, transforming them into useful devices.

In another video, Paulose showcases a DIY vacuum cleaner, while a motor-powered automated curtain system opens and closes curtains at the push of a button.

From an automatic food stirrer to a cardboard robot

One of Paulose’s notable creations is an automatic food stirrer that lets users step away from the stove while it stirs the food. The simple yet effective device has drawn praise for offering an affordable solution to an everyday kitchen task.