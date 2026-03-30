Who is Arpit Bala? Rapper sparks row after spitting at fan during live Hyderabad show

Content creator and rapper Arpit Bala sparked outrage after allegedly spitting on a fan during a live performance in Hyderabad on Saturday. According to viral social media videos, the incident unfolded at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen when a fan threw a bottle at Bala while he was performing.
Viral videos show Bala reacting angrily after the person threw a bottle at him. He identifies the person, spits at them, and asks security to remove the individual. He also throws the bottle back into the audience.
Bala reportedly hurled abuses and warned the audience of strict action against such behaviour.
Sharing the video, an Instagram handle @thebrief.in wrote, “Indian artist Bala stopped mid-performance to confront a section of the crowd after bottles were allegedly thrown on stage, calling out the behavior and urging for basic respect. A video of the moment has gone viral, capturing Bala addressing the audience directly and refusing to continue until the disruption was acknowledged.”
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The video has since gone viral across social media platforms, sparking debate. Several users supported Bala over his outrage; however, a section of users said it was uncalled for.
“Can’t understand why people freak out when artists reciprocate their energy. You’re the ones throwing bottles, stones, and produce on stage,” a user wrote.
“Respect the artist on stage. They’re not just performing they’re giving you their energy, time, and passion. A little respect from the crowd goes a long way. Enjoy the vibe, but don’t cross the line,” another user commented.
“Spitting on your own audience isn’t bold or edgy—it just shows a complete lack of respect and basic decency. People came to support you, not to be treated like that,” a third user reacted.
“Remember how honey singh managed the crowd when someone threw stones at the stage,” a fourth user chimed in.
The 26-year-old shot to fame for his YouTube sketches and live streams. The rapper-comedian is from Faridabad, Haryana, and has caught the Internet’s eye with songs like Bargad, Rakhlo Tum Chupaake, Pyari Amaanat, and others. Bala boasts nearly a million Instagram followers.