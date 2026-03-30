Who is Arpit Bala? Rapper sparks row after spitting at fan during live Hyderabad show

Content creator and rapper Arpit Bala sparked outrage after allegedly spitting on a fan during a live performance in Hyderabad on Saturday. According to viral social media videos, the incident unfolded at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen when a fan threw a bottle at Bala while he was performing.

Viral videos show Bala reacting angrily after the person threw a bottle at him. He identifies the person, spits at them, and asks security to remove the individual. He also throws the bottle back into the audience.

Bala reportedly hurled abuses and warned the audience of strict action against such behaviour.

Sharing the video, an Instagram handle @thebrief.in wrote, “Indian artist Bala stopped mid-performance to confront a section of the crowd after bottles were allegedly thrown on stage, calling out the behavior and urging for basic respect. A video of the moment has gone viral, capturing Bala addressing the audience directly and refusing to continue until the disruption was acknowledged.”