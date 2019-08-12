‘Who eats like this’: Bill at Mumbai hotel triggers hilarious reactions online

After actor Rahul Bose tweeted a bill in which he was charged a whopping Rs 422 for two bananas at the Chandigarh JW Marriott, another post highlighting what a consumer claimed was an exorbitant bill, has gone viral on social media. Twitter user Kartik Dhar tweeted a photo of a bill from the Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai, where he says he was charged Rs 1700 for two boiled eggs. The Indian Express reached out to the hotel but they refrained from commenting on the incident. “We don’t have a comment on this,” a senior official of the hotel said.

Advertising

“2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein?(Should we protest)” Dhar said in the tweet, which soon went viral. Dhar tweeted a photo of the bill, in which he claimed that he was charged Rs 6,938 for an order that included 4 omelettes, two boiled eggs and 3 aerated beverages.

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

However, the post triggered mixed reactions online, with some questioning the authenticity of the bill due to its content and the format.

“I don’t understand this order. Who eats like this??” said one of the many comments on the viral post. However, many also criticised the hotel for the pricing of items.

manager ne apne ande boil karke diye hain. price is totally justified. — Hima Das Fan (@_GandaBachcha) August 10, 2019

It is equivalent to my breakfast budget for four seasons. — Toronto Dreams (@TorontoDreams) August 11, 2019

On the name of luxury or 5 star you can’t just charge ridiculous prices . 300 times the actual cost . This is hilarious , and coke bottle , what for the mrp is . — Uncle Frank (@frank_donk) August 11, 2019

ALSO READ | Brands go bananas with ads after Rahul Bose incident at Chandigarh hotel

Even the dragon eggs in GOT might be cheaper — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) August 11, 2019

Boiled egg for 1700 bucks ?! Ostrich eggs they kya ? — Witch (@witchs_broom) August 10, 2019

Fake — iamcitizen (@mustafamd2008) August 11, 2019

Following Bose’s post, a high-level investigation was ordered by the Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar for “illegal and exorbitant charge of GST” by Hotel JW Marriott on two fresh bananas.