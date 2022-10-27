scorecardresearch
WHO director shares video of dance break during meeting, BTS fans thrilled at song selection

The attendees at the WHO meeting were seen grooving to BTS’s song Permission to Dance.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has highlighted the importance of small exercise breaks during long hours of sedentary work by sharing a video of a mini dance break during one of their meetings.

In the video, the delegates are seen grooving to popular Korean boyband BTS’s song Permission to Dance. The dance break took place during a meeting of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for the Western Pacific that was being held in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on Wednesday.

While sharing his now-viral video, Tedros wrote, “Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says – we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy!”.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “No joke though, if office ppl did this on a daily basis there would be a ton less strokes out there ”.

Another person wrote, “This is truly amazing! Never thought I would see the day where WHO staff groove along to a #BTS song in between their meetings, tweeted by the WHO General Director himself! #PermissiontoDance  @BTS_twt”.

In March 2020, a similar video had gone viral which showed employees of RPG Enterprise dancing to Pharrell Williams’ hit song Happy. This video was posted by business tycoon Harsh Goenka, who is the chairman of RPG Group.

