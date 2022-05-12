Triple joy: White tigress in Mysuru Zoo gives birth to three cubs

The Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, has announced the birth of three white tiger cubs.

Eight-year-old white tigress Thara gave birth to the cubs, that were born in the zoo after a gap of nine years. While the cubs were born on April 26, 2022, the news about their birth was only disclosed this week.

As per Star of Mysore, Thara and her cubs are healthy and are being monitored by the zoo’s veterinarians. After the tigress was found to be pregnant, zoo authorities installed a CCTV camera in her enclosure that helped them to observe her health and behaviour.

Executive director of the Mysuru Zoo, Ajith M Kulkarni, told Star of Mysore that previously the tigers were not allowed to mate. However, Thara was allowed to mate after other zoos started demanding tigers. Kulkarni added that Mysuru Zoo is at the forefront of tiger conservation and currently houses nine tigers, seven tigresses, and three cubs.

Watchful tigress #Tara feeding her new born cubs inside the den @Mysore_Zoo. New born cubs are doing well. She has been brought on animal exchange from Chennai. #Rahul wild rescued tiger sired cubs born on 28.04.2022. Well done team #Mysorezoo. @CZA_Delhi @waza pic.twitter.com/gO8c1K7QFF — Zoos of Karnataka (@ZKarnataka) May 9, 2022

Mother care is the best care pic.twitter.com/FsdVt3gCih — Zoos of Karnataka (@ZKarnataka) May 9, 2022

After decades of dedicated conservation efforts, the tiger population in India has increased steadily. According to the four-year tiger census report, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, the tiger population in India rose by 33 per cent—from 2,226 to 2,967—between 2014 to 2018.