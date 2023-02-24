White House press secretary calls Biden ‘President Obama’: ‘Ahem, that’s news’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began a press conference with a slip of tongue as she mentioned the name of President Barack Obama instead of President Joe Biden. Jean-Pierre made the mistake as she was making announcements at the start of the briefing.

“So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that—Pardon me, President Biden!” Karine Jean-Pierre said as there was a wave of laughter and surprise among reporters. “Whoa! Ahem, that is news. I know, we’re going back not forwards. We’ve gotta go forwards,” she added.

Also Read | US President Biden reveals why he had to propose to his wife Jill five times

She then went on to announce Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the World Bank. “President Biden announced that the United States is nominating Ajay Banga to be president of the World Bank. As the president said himself, Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history. He is a renowned business executive that has spent more than three decades building and managing successful global companies that have created jobs and brought investment to developing economies.”

“As president and the CEO of Mastercard and vice chairman of General Atlantic, Ajay has a proven track record creating public, private partnerships and mobilising resources to address climate change. And raised in India, he has a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing developing countries and how the World Bank can deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty and expand prosperity,” she said.

Karine Jean-Pierre: “President Obama announced that, pardon me, President Biden. Woah! … That is news!” pic.twitter.com/oPBAwB9B8Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2023

Jean-Pierre’s slip of tongue was posted on Twitter by an account called RNC Research Friday. “Freudian,” commented a user. “Truth always comes out,” said another. “Finally telling the the truth on who is running this mess,” wrote a third.