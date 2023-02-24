scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

White House press secretary calls Biden ‘President Obama’: ‘Ahem, that’s news’

Karine Jean-Pierre made the mistake while she was announcing the name of President Biden’s nominee to lead the World Bank.

White House press secretary calls Biden 'President Obama'Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned the name of President Obama instead of Joe Biden while making an announcement.
Listen to this article
White House press secretary calls Biden ‘President Obama’: ‘Ahem, that’s news’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began a press conference with a slip of tongue as she mentioned the name of President Barack Obama instead of President Joe Biden. Jean-Pierre made the mistake as she was making announcements at the start of the briefing.

“So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that—Pardon me, President Biden!” Karine Jean-Pierre said as there was a wave of laughter and surprise among reporters. “Whoa! Ahem, that is news. I know, we’re going back not forwards. We’ve gotta go forwards,” she added.

Also Read |US President Biden reveals why he had to propose to his wife Jill five times

She then went on to announce Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the World Bank. “President Biden announced that the United States is nominating Ajay Banga to be president of the World Bank. As the president said himself, Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history. He is a renowned business executive that has spent more than three decades building and managing successful global companies that have created jobs and brought investment to developing economies.”

Also Read
Javed Akhtar at Faiz literary festival held in Lahore, Pakistan.
Javed Akhtar demolishes claims about purity of Urdu with just one sentenc...
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airport for arriving 6 hours before departure time
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airp...
Charlotte Fire Department rescues wedding party from lift
Fire department rescues newlyweds, wedding party stuck in an elevator: 'W...
Temjen Imna Along shares plate full of delicious food
‘Election ke bahane hi sahi’: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along tweets ...

“As president and the CEO of Mastercard and vice chairman of General Atlantic, Ajay has a proven track record creating public, private partnerships and mobilising resources to address climate change. And raised in India, he has a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing developing countries and how the World Bank can deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty and expand prosperity,” she said.

Jean-Pierre’s slip of tongue was posted on Twitter by an account called RNC Research Friday. “Freudian,” commented a user. “Truth always comes out,” said another. “Finally telling the the truth on who is running this mess,” wrote a third.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 12:36 IST
Next Story

1 held, 35 booked as group attacks 2 students of polytechnic college in Punjab

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close