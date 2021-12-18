Video of white hog deer strolling through Kaziranga National Park leaves netizens amazed

Spotting a rare animal always triggers excitement and makes people wonder about the vast diversity on Earth. In a similar incident, Kazaringa National Park in Assam, home to umpteen flora and fauna, has left netizens amazed on Twitter. A clip of a rare white hog deer strolling through the wilderness was shared by the park’s Twitter handle and has since been doing rounds.

The ‘Albino hog deer’ was spotted at Kohora region of the park. Following the trail of another brown deer, the white hog deer was seen walking nonchalantly in the video. Enjoying the company of the other deer, the white hog deer is seen sniffing the grass while moving around. The white colour of the deer, a rarity, has left viewers stunned. Meanwhile, the sound of chirping birds in the background sets the mood right.

Watch the video here:

Albino hog deer at Kohora pic.twitter.com/wZUkqNzjmm — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) December 16, 2021

The video posted by Kazaringa National Park and Reserve on December 16 on Twitter has garnered over 13,000 views.

Netizens showered love for the video and some of them termed the video “amazing” and “beautiful”. “Due to its unique paatrn it’s highly susceptible to bigcat.. Tiger kaziranga hv high density..so better keep the albino in nature park or zoo,” commented a user.

Due to its unique paatrn it’s highly susceptible to bigcat.. 🐅 kaziranga hv high density..so better keep the albino in nature park or zoo.@ParveenKaswan yurs take sir? https://t.co/AwT7Cgu6iQ — Raj⚡ (@Raj95853483) December 16, 2021

Earlier, in June this year, a photograph of a white hog deer spotted at Kaziranga National Park had hit headlines. After the photo captured by wildlife photographer Jayant Kumar Sharma went viral, people started flocking the national park to catch a glimpse of the deer.

A rare white hog deer in Kaziranga National Park

🎥Jayanta Kumar Sarma pic.twitter.com/MS9v0vFFVA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 17, 2021

PTI had quoted Ramesh Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer of the park as saying that the deer sometimes comes out of the park and wanders with other brown deer to feed on grass.

The white colour of the deer is a purely genetic matter, caused due to mutation of the gene, and it is not a different species of the deer family, the DFO was quoted as telling PTI. He had also pointed out that there are about 40,000 hog deers in Kaziranga and one or two such kind of uncommon white hog deer can be found too.

Notably, Kaziranga National Park is home to more than 2,200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros, an endangered species. The park was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1985. As the tiger population in the park started growing, it was declared as Tiger Reserve in 2006.