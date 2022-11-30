‘Where the dance lessons come from’: Hardik Pandya learns to groove with Nataša Stanković

Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder who grooved with MS Dhoni, Ishan Kishan and rapper Badshah recently, has left netizens enthralled again after he shook a leg with his wife Nataša Stanković Pandya.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the star player is seen learning dance steps from Nataša. Pandya imitates her moves and learns it quickly.

“Where the dance lessons come from,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Wednesday, the short clip has amassed more than 8 lakh likes and 3.5 million views on Instagram.

Netizens loved the duo’s grooving and Nataša responded with heart emoji in the comments section. A user commented, “Pandya is dancing like Champak chacha.” Another user wrote, “Love it.”

Hardik made moves with Dhoni, Kishan and Badshah at UK-based businessman Kulkinder Bahia’s birthday party in Dubai, taking the internet by storm. While Badshah performed the trending Kala Chasma song, Dhoni and Hardik were seen singing the chorus lyrics.

Hardik spearheaded the Indian team in their T20I series win against New Zealand in the absence of Rohit.