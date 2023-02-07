scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
‘Where is my window?’: Man shares photo of seat assigned to him by British Airways, netizens see funny side

The man shared on Twitter how he paid extra for a ‘right side window seat’ because it’s supposed to be beautiful when you land at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Man shares photo of seat assigned to him by British Airways

When travelling by airplane, a lot of people prefer the window seat as one gets to witness the clouds in the sky and see amazing landscapes of a city. However, a man who paid extra for a window seat while travelling on a British Airways plane to London was left disappointed on seeing the window seat assigned to him.

The man named Anirudh Mittal shared on Twitter that he paid extra for a “right side window seat” because it’s supposed to be beautiful when you land at London’s Heathrow Airport. However, sharing a photo of the seat assigned to him, he asked the airline “where was his window”. There is literally no window even though the seat is technically a window seat.

Posted on February 5, the tweet has received more than 5,600 likes. “Maybe they didn’t know you’re a Windows user?” joked a user. “Brits and their old habits of stealing,” said another. “You have the most important role of them all: to maintain the structural integrity of that frame’s circumference,” another netizen wrote. “It’s a plane made by Apple. No windows,” another person replied sarcastically.

Many netizens also shared similar instances when they got such a seat that didn’t have a window.

Last November, a man shared a heart-warming story of how he bought an elderly couple food during a flight, as they looked tired and it was their first time travelling by air. Amitabh Shah from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was on his way to Kanpur from the Delhi airport when he saw the couple and he helped them board the flight as well.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 11:13 IST
