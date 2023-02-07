‘Where is my window?’: Man shares photo of seat assigned to him by British Airways, netizens see funny side

When travelling by airplane, a lot of people prefer the window seat as one gets to witness the clouds in the sky and see amazing landscapes of a city. However, a man who paid extra for a window seat while travelling on a British Airways plane to London was left disappointed on seeing the window seat assigned to him.

The man named Anirudh Mittal shared on Twitter that he paid extra for a “right side window seat” because it’s supposed to be beautiful when you land at London’s Heathrow Airport. However, sharing a photo of the seat assigned to him, he asked the airline “where was his window”. There is literally no window even though the seat is technically a window seat.

I paid extra for a right side window seat because it’s supposed to be beautiful when you land into Heathrow.@British_Airways where’s my window yo? pic.twitter.com/2EBYlweAfW — Anirudh Mittal (@dhumchikdish) February 5, 2023

Posted on February 5, the tweet has received more than 5,600 likes. “Maybe they didn’t know you’re a Windows user?” joked a user. “Brits and their old habits of stealing,” said another. “You have the most important role of them all: to maintain the structural integrity of that frame’s circumference,” another netizen wrote. “It’s a plane made by Apple. No windows,” another person replied sarcastically.

Many netizens also shared similar instances when they got such a seat that didn’t have a window.

This happened to me too and I was left wondering 😀 @malindoair pic.twitter.com/3YUFLO87jh — Snehanshu Mitra (@snehanshu_mitra) February 6, 2023

