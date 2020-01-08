Follow Us:
‘Where are the parents?’: Scary video of toddler running on building ledge goes viral

Viewed over nine lakh times, the video has prompted angry reactions online with many calling out the parents' carelessness.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 8, 2020 8:52:11 pm
baby on building ledge viral video, scary baby video, viral video baby According to reports, police are looking for the parents of the little girl after the video went viral.

A heartwrenching video of a child running on the ledge of a building in Tenerife, Spain has gone viral on social media.

The 18-second video, tweeted by Radio presenter Jer Dixon, features a toddler climbing out from a window of a fourth-floor apartment and scurrying along the ledge towards the balcony before making her way back inside the building.

According to a Metro report, police are looking for the parents of the little girl after the video went viral.

[Viewer Discretion Advised]

Watch the video here:

Viewed over nine lakh times, the video has prompted angry reactions online with many calling out the parents’ carelessness. “Thank God the toddler didn’t fall, would have regretted watching, parents should be careful, toddlers can be difficult to take care times bcoz they want to try anything they watch and are very inquisitive,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post,

