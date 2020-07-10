scorecardresearch
Desi Tweeple can’t get enough of ‘When you accidentally type’ meme

The trend originally began among K-pop fans who created a montage of their favourite star showing various emotions, which slowly morphed into a four-photo template where usually the third emoji was different from the rest.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2020 8:41:13 pm
when you accidentally type meme, when you accidentally type emoji, latest meme template, funny meme template, viral news, indian express Using the text “When you accidentally type”, people are replacing one of the image with a relevant photo from pop culture. (@AksharPathak/ Twitter)

Mistakes while we type fast on either phone or laptop creep in often and are fixed without making a big deal of it. But trust creative Twitter users to start a new trend with nothing but the mistakes that people make while sending multiple emojis. The trend, it turns out, has proved to be quite hilarious.

With the text “When you accidentally type”, social media users are conversing about a common error when one among the many emojis is different, and are replacing the odd emoji with a photo emoting the same emotion. The result: a meme fest providing comic relief on our timelines.

The trend originally began among K-pop fans who created a video montage of their favourite star showing various emotions, which slowly morphed into a four-photo template where usually the third emoji was different from the rest. Instead of a smiling face with tear emoji as the third emoji, netizens used a photo from popular culture.

It was only a matter of time before India users spotted the emoji. The fun, relatable template has started a huge meme-fest online with people coming up with not one but multiple entries to the latest challenge. People are busy referencing photos from hit TV shows, Bollywood buffs, sports personalities to even politicians.

Check out some of hilarious version of the meme here:

