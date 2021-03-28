‘When you accidentally get married’: Clip from Indian tv show leaves netizens amused

In the following tweet, the user also shared how the show was a hit and has over 200 episodes. (Source: @Shayonnita15/Twitter)

While most Indian television serials are often elaborate and full of dramatic scenes, they may not always be logical. A bizarre scene surfaced on social media from the serial ‘Rishta Hum Likhenge Naya’, leaving netizens quite amused.

The 30-second video, which went viral on Twitter after being shared by user @Shayonnita15, shows an “accidental Shaadi” scene from the show. In the clip, sindoor –vermilion — gets stuck on the man’s sleeve and accidentally falls on the woman’s hair in much the same way a groom smears it on his bride’s forehead in a traditional Indian wedding.

“Don’t you love it when you accidentally get married?” wrote hayonnita15 while tweeting the clip, which has now garnered over 70,000 views. Wondering how it happened? Take a look below:

Don’t you love it when you accidentally get married? 🤣 TV serials circa 2020 pic.twitter.com/gJ6SqGfB6p — (I’m done)ⁿ (@Shayonnita15) March 25, 2021

In another tweet, the user shared how the show was a hit and aired over 200 episodes. “This scene is from the 2018 serial, Rishta Hum Likhenge Naya – about a woman ‘promising’ a dying man that she will ‘protect’ a young Rajput boy,” she tweeted.

This scene is from the 2018 serial, Rishta Hum Likhenge Naya – about a woman “promising” a dying man that she will “protect” a young Rajput boy. For all those wondering what happens next – click here – https://t.co/my51ALlxcH Serial had nearly 200 episodes and was a hit! pic.twitter.com/8lLsEGpz6k — (I’m done)ⁿ (@Shayonnita15) March 26, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has triggered hilarious reactions from netizens. While many are amused after watching the bizarre clip, others wondered why such shows were being made.

Everyone needs to see this. It’s cultural education. — (I’m done)ⁿ (@Shayonnita15) March 26, 2021

see this is why I keep all red powdered things out of the house I haven’t even cooked with red chilli powder for months now — Soumya (@bytesofnews) March 26, 2021

Truly. I have often contemplated watching a few just so I can record the content and document them. — (I’m done)ⁿ (@Shayonnita15) March 25, 2021

yea the physics just doesn’t allow the sindhur to fall down if he is raising his hand to his hair unless he has holes in this sleeve

Or he is jerking his hair.

But then again her jewelry is literally Hiding the place where sindur needs to go. — Sanyukta🍓🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@sanilel) March 26, 2021