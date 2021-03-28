scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Sunday reads

‘When you accidentally get married’: Clip from Indian tv show leaves netizens amused

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 28, 2021 4:18:51 pm
Rishta Hum Likhenge Naya, Rishta Hum Likhenge Naya funny scenes, accidentally married, Accidental Shadi, TV serials circa 2020, Pehredaar Piya Ki, trending, indian express, indian express newsIn the following tweet, the user also shared how the show was a hit and has over 200 episodes. (Source: @Shayonnita15/Twitter)

While most Indian television serials are often elaborate and full of dramatic scenes, they may not always be logical. A bizarre scene surfaced on social media from the serial ‘Rishta Hum Likhenge Naya’, leaving netizens quite amused.

The 30-second video, which went viral on Twitter after being shared by user @Shayonnita15, shows an “accidental Shaadi” scene from the show. In the clip, sindoor –vermilion — gets stuck on the man’s sleeve and accidentally falls on the woman’s hair in much the same way a groom smears it on his bride’s forehead in a traditional Indian wedding.

“Don’t you love it when you accidentally get married?” wrote hayonnita15 while tweeting the clip, which has now garnered over 70,000 views. Wondering how it happened? Take a look below:

Watch the video here:

In another tweet, the user shared how the show was a hit and aired over 200 episodes. “This scene is from the 2018 serial, Rishta Hum Likhenge Naya – about a woman ‘promising’ a dying man that she will ‘protect’ a young Rajput boy,” she tweeted.

Since being shared online, the clip has triggered hilarious reactions from netizens. While many are amused after watching the bizarre clip, others wondered why such shows were being made.

