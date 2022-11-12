‘When Maniesh Paul bumps into you’: ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ actor’s impromptu gig in London charms netizens

Actor and TV host Maniesh Paul has captured the hearts of music lovers in London and netizens alike with his impromptu singing on the street. The actor’s performance has won hearts online and netizens cannot stop gushing over his humble gesture.

The clip shared by Instagram user Vish music shows a youngster singing Channa Mereya. Suddenly, he takes a pause and asks the crowd to wait a minute, pointing towards Paul, who is seen standing among others. Paul waves at him and comes forward to join the singer. The duo steals the show with the hit song Kesariya and enthrall the crowd with their interactive performance. Paul’s presence turns out to be a crowd puller as he is heard singing Mein Tenu Samjhawan amidst a crowd, with several fans clicking photographs.

ALSO READ | Street performer in UK rakes in likes, views with touching rendition of Bollywood hits

“Thank you superstar @manieshpaul for joining in and singing with me! So happy that India’s no.1 host blessed my mic! So lovely to meet you. Love you bro!” read the caption of the clip. The text insert in the video read, “When Maniesh Paul bumps into you Live in London.”

Internet users loved Paul’s performance and the clip has garnered more than 8.57 lakh views and 95,600 likes on Instagram. A user commented, “It’s so nice to see how music unites everyone love how everyone is just enjoying including the people who don’t know the song or the Hindi language.” Another user wrote, “You must be surprised and thrilled to see him. And he a TRUE gentleman sang with you….wonderful.” A third user commented, “Wow, he really sings well!”

Paul recently appeared in Jugjugg Jeeyo and has hosted several reality shows. He started his career as an actor in 2007 with Chhoona Hai Aasmaan.