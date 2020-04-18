‘When dad spoke after 7 years’: Kerala doctor’s Facebook post goes viral

Dr Santhosh (right) shared the moving story about Dr Naresh (centre) and his father and it left many people emotional online. (Santhosh Kumar/ Facebook) Dr Santhosh (right) shared the moving story about Dr Naresh (centre) and his father and it left many people emotional online. (Santhosh Kumar/ Facebook)

With the norm of social distancing during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, people across the world are required to stay put in their homes and avoid meeting their families and friends. But while physical distancing is the key — the nature of the pandemic and the catastrophic effects it can unleash on the world is resulting in people getting closer, mentally and emotionally. One such story has emerged out of Kerala.

On Saturday, Dr Santhosh Kumar, deputy superintendent at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, wrote a Facebook note detailing a heartwarming experience that his colleague, Dr Naresh, had during their official trip to Kasaragod, a sensitive hotspot with over 100 positive cases. Earlier this month, Dr Santhosh headed a 27-member team from MCH Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to set up a specialised Covid-19 hospital from scratch out of an academic block of a medical college there to deal with the surge of patients. Now, back in Thiruvananthapuram after completing the mission successfully and in mandatory quarantine, Dr Santhosh shared a story on Facebook describing how his colleague, Dr Naresh, received a phone call from his father after seven years.

“Dr Naresh’s native place is Chennai. The last night before we returned from Kasaragod, we assembled like always at the Grandair hall in the hotel where we were staying. I declared that there wasn’t going to be any songs or antakshari. Everyone should say two positive things, two negative things and something that touched their heart during the Kasaragod mission. While everyone else spoke in a light-hearted manner, Dr Naresh, in a mix of Tamil and Malayalam, spoke about the phone call he got from his father which tugged at all our heart strings,” Dr Santhosh’s note began.

At the gathering of the medical team, Dr Naresh spoke about how he felt like a failure all his life. After completing his MBBS, he had joined for post-graduation in orthopedics at the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, but as a result of the work pressure and the harassment, he dropped out. Everyone blamed him. Later, he felt he shouldn’t have dropped out as it was a big struggle to get an orthopedics seat there.

“But that’s how I felt, a failure. Then I joined for pediatrics at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. I dropped that too when I realised that I cannot keep hearing children’s cries. That’s how I joined anesthesia. Honestly, this too is not to my liking. I would regularly fight with the teachers. Somehow, I passed. Right now, during my senior residency, the department head asked me to go to Kasaragod. I thought it was a ploy to keep me away from the department,” Dr Naresh is quoted saying.

Many told Dr Naresh that it would be difficult to come back easily as Kasaragod was a sensitive area with dozens of cases being reported every day. But once they set out on the trip, miracles began. “People who were reluctant to talk to me began calling me. Everyone was writing ‘proud of you’ on Facebook. I was confused if this was really me. I have begun to realise that my life after all has a meaning, sir,” the note read.

Continuing the long post, he added, “In the middle of all this, my dad called me. For the last seven years, he has not spoken to me. I don’t speak too. At home, we would build walls within, refusing to acknowledge or even face each other. My dad never liked the decisions I took. How can my dad accept the decisions that even I couldn’t like?”

“But yesterday, he called me. He had come to know through his friends that I was a part of the medical team treating Covid-19 patients in Kasaragod. In a trembling voice with a lot of love, he asked me, if I was okay?’ the note said.

Predictably, Dr Santhosh’s post, brimming with optimism and love at a time of great uncertainty, has gone viral with hundreds of comments.

