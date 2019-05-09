Video: British RJ gets lessons in dhol and bhangra to become a member of Bharat Army

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff took BBC’s Chris Stark for a fun ride to get him acquainted with desi beats before he met the Bharat Army, the global Indian cricket supporters group.

Advertising

The Bharat Army is all set to cheer the Men in Blue from the stands, and Stark got some lessons in quite a few things: from playing the dhol to shaking a leg to peppy numbers.

“They want me to sing, they want me to dance, and I’ve had to learn both in about 10 minutes,” Stark was heard saying in the video.

ALSO READ | Afghan man’s World Cup trophy made out of grass impresses ICC, cricket fans

And after the lessons, Stark even had to perform in front of 100 members of the fan club. Take a look here how he fared.

MISSION: Learn how to play the dhol, master Bhangra dancing & perform in front of some of India’s most loyal fans…@flintoff11 sent @Chris_Stark to see if he could cut it in @thebharatarmy! 👀 pic.twitter.com/6rKaGv55Ro — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 8, 2019

The video created quite a buzz online, Many enjoyed seeing Stark dancing to desi beats and said they hope he joins the Bharat Army in the stands during the World Cup.