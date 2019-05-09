Video: British RJ gets lessons in dhol and bhangra to become a member of Bharat Army

Toggle Menu
The video created a buzz online and many thoroughly enjoyed Stark dancing to desi beats and playing dhol and many said they hope he joins the Bharat Army at the stands during the World Cup.

“They want me to sing, they want me to dance, and I’ve had to learn both in about 10 minutes,” Stark was heard saying in the video.

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff took BBC’s Chris Stark for a fun ride to get him acquainted with desi beats before he met the Bharat Army, the global Indian cricket supporters group.

The Bharat Army is all set to cheer the Men in Blue from the stands, and Stark got some lessons in quite a few things: from playing the dhol to shaking a leg to peppy numbers.

And after the lessons, Stark even had to perform in front of 100 members of the fan club. Take a look here how he fared.

The video created quite a buzz online, Many enjoyed seeing Stark dancing to desi beats and said they hope he joins the Bharat Army in the stands during the World Cup.

