scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

#WhatsappDown trends as the instant messaging app stops working globally

WhatsApp stopped working for millions of users around the world on Tuesday afternoon.

WhatsApp outage, Whatsapp down, WhatsApp down memes, WhatsApp down tweets, Meta responds to Whatsapp outage, WhatsApp Outage today, WhatsApp stops working globally, indian express

In recent years, WhatsApp has become the de-facto communication platform for personal and professional chats around the world. On Tuesday afternoon, the popular instant messaging app stopped functioning globally.

The app was inoperative not just on phones but its web version was also affected by the outage. People trying to connect to WhatsApp Web were greeted with an error message that urged them to check their computer’s internet connectivity.

ALSO READ |#Instagramdown trends on Twitter, memes galore

Netizens were quick to respond to this major tech glitch with memes across social media. Soon #WhatappDown began trending on Twitter. The memes commented on how people flocked to Twitter to confirm if they are not the only ones affected by WhatApp’s current status and joked about the supposed frenzy at WhatsApp headquarters.

Tuesday’s glitch appears to be WhatsApp’s first major outage since the larger Meta outage on October 5, which interrupted Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram together. This collective disruption of major online portals had affected millions of users globally before the services were restored after a few hours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads

WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has acknowledged the outage and that it is currently working on a fix. A Meta spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 02:24:14 pm
Next Story

Manoj Bajpayee’s Gali Guleiyan to stream on Amazon Prime Video

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement