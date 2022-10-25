WhatsappDown trends as the instant messaging app stops working globally

In recent years, WhatsApp has become the de-facto communication platform for personal and professional chats around the world. On Tuesday afternoon, the popular instant messaging app stopped functioning globally.

The app was inoperative not just on phones but its web version was also affected by the outage. People trying to connect to WhatsApp Web were greeted with an error message that urged them to check their computer’s internet connectivity.

Netizens were quick to respond to this major tech glitch with memes across social media. Soon #WhatappDown began trending on Twitter. The memes commented on how people flocked to Twitter to confirm if they are not the only ones affected by WhatApp’s current status and joked about the supposed frenzy at WhatsApp headquarters.

This is me rushing to Twitter to see if Whatsapp is working 😂😂😂😂😂😅😅😅🏃🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/6A8HbR9ygJ — MEMES FOR LIFE (@MEMESFORLIFE298) October 25, 2022

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

The simultaneous ‘good morning’ and Rishi Sunak forwards from India probably became too much… https://t.co/WfNn3cCzXF — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) October 25, 2022

me after turning my wifi on and off for 15 minutes when it was actually whatsapp that’s down. #WhatsAppDown #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/JZNk7caTtE — sheryl (@sherylsethi) October 25, 2022

Every time other apps are done, people run to Twitter #WhatsApp #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/wrES9htzk3 — Olalekan Adeniji (@adenijisp) October 25, 2022

Me apologising to my wifi after finding out WhatsApp is down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/TsbpJStMIa — ABSOLUT VODKA (@VodkaTweetz) October 25, 2022

Tuesday’s glitch appears to be WhatsApp’s first major outage since the larger Meta outage on October 5, which interrupted Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram together. This collective disruption of major online portals had affected millions of users globally before the services were restored after a few hours.

WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has acknowledged the outage and that it is currently working on a fix. A Meta spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible”.