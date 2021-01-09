As WhatsApp users begin moving to Signal, memes flood social media

People are sharing memes to show how people are moving to Signal, leaving WhatsApp.

As WhatsApp continues to draw flak over their new privacy policy, the Facebook company’s loss has turned out to be a gain for alternative apps like Telegram and Signal. Now, as more and more people are leaving the messaging platform, Signal is dominating social media conversations with memes and jokes breaking the internet.

Many users are now switching to the privacy-focused messaging app, Signal, over WhatsApp’s privacy concern, and as a result it became the top free app on App Store in India, and more countries. It all started after Tesla and SpaceX CEO publicly endorsed the app urging all to use it.

Following WhatsApp’s announcement, alternative messaging apps are seeing a sudden increase in demand. More than 100,000 users installed Signal across the app stores of Apple and Google in the last two days, while Telegram picked up nearly 2.2 million downloads, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower, Reuters reported.

Now, people are sharing jokes and memes as they migrate to Signal from WhatsApp, poking fun at the latter.

Use traffic #Signal It’s safer. — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) January 9, 2021

She gave me her whatsapp number without asking , is it any kind of signal ? — Hunटरर ♂🥳 (@nickhunterr) January 9, 2021

#SignalApp

Zuckerberg after introducing New whatsapp policies pic.twitter.com/OQX2qb4a0V — Towfeeq Naik (@naiktowfeq) January 9, 2021

Me and my friend’s after installing signal app be like #SignalApp #WhatsappNewPolicyworst pic.twitter.com/9MwVeQTzQi — SaiGanesh R (@Sai_Ganesh_R) January 9, 2021