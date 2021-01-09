As WhatsApp users begin moving to Signal, memes flood social media

As WhatsApp continues to draw flak over their new privacy policy, the Facebook company’s loss has turned out to be a gain for alternative apps like Telegram and Signal. Now, as more and more people are leaving the messaging platform, Signal is dominating social media conversations with memes and jokes breaking the internet.
Many users are now switching to the privacy-focused messaging app, Signal, over WhatsApp’s privacy concern, and as a result it became the top free app on App Store in India, and more countries. It all started after Tesla and SpaceX CEO publicly endorsed the app urging all to use it.
Look at what you’ve done. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0YuqyZXtgP
— Signal (@signalapp) January 8, 2021
Following WhatsApp’s announcement, alternative messaging apps are seeing a sudden increase in demand. More than 100,000 users installed Signal across the app stores of Apple and Google in the last two days, while Telegram picked up nearly 2.2 million downloads, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower, Reuters reported.
Now, people are sharing jokes and memes as they migrate to Signal from WhatsApp, poking fun at the latter.
Use traffic #Signal It’s safer.
— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) January 9, 2021
She gave me her whatsapp number without asking , is it any kind of signal ?
— Hunटरर ♂🥳 (@nickhunterr) January 9, 2021
Due To New Update of WhatsApp. !
People shifting from #WhatsApp to #SignalApp pic.twitter.com/RBIvJbwbJ9
— Malika-E-Awadh زہرا (@zehraavadh) January 9, 2021
People migrating from @WhatsApp to @signalapp like #SignalApp #Signal pic.twitter.com/Ts01FSuWG8
— TamilComedyGIFs (@tamilcomedygifs) January 9, 2021
After the #WhatsappNewPolicy
Me to #Signal :-) pic.twitter.com/rHpCksWgKj
— Asutosh Biswal (@Asutosh30520435) January 9, 2021
*Fact #SignalApp pic.twitter.com/2qYB5GxAdp
— Rehaan 🔰 (@sarcastiqlonda) January 9, 2021
#SignalApp
Zuckerberg after introducing New whatsapp policies pic.twitter.com/OQX2qb4a0V
— Towfeeq Naik (@naiktowfeq) January 9, 2021
#SignalApp s user after seeing it’s privacy: pic.twitter.com/JCqNbWNHJH
— Mouse🐭🐭✨✨ (@KrisUndre) January 9, 2021
Me and my friend’s after installing signal app be like #SignalApp #WhatsappNewPolicyworst pic.twitter.com/9MwVeQTzQi
— SaiGanesh R (@Sai_Ganesh_R) January 9, 2021
me : packing my privacy in suitcase , running towards signal app ! #SignalApp #Signal #WhatsAppPrivacyPolicy pic.twitter.com/CCOTeor8Ok
— Vishal Westside ! (@tweetovish) January 9, 2021
#SignalApp #ElonMusk #WhatsappNewPolicy #WhatsAppPrivacyPolicy
See full pic** pic.twitter.com/Fztc3GyeAv
— Kriiitikaa // 💃 (@kitkat_stan) January 8, 2021
People Moving Whatsapp to #signalapp Be Like pic.twitter.com/EHibdhIDwO
— Himanshu Gupta (@HimmyReviewRoom) January 8, 2021
Me to whatsapp after switching to @signalapp : #Signal #WhatsApp #WhatsappPrivacy pic.twitter.com/vRH94uIgMV
— Mj Thakur (@mjwillmakeit) January 8, 2021
Right time to switch #Signal pic.twitter.com/Fw31CFNVNT
— Harsoda preet (@preetharsoda) January 8, 2021
