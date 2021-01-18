WhatsApp put up its own status on privacy issues, netizens react with memes

scorecardresearch
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 18, 2021 12:06:59 pm
whatsapp privacy policy, whatsapp status, whatsapp own status privacy, whatsapp status memes, whatsapp headquarters jokes, viral news, tech news, indian expressMany wondered how WhatsApp was able to shared its own status with its users.

In a bid to convince its users about its privacy policies, WhatsApp put out a status update for all its Indian users, saying “we are committed to your privacy” on Sunday. Stating that it can’t read or listen to personal conversations “as they’re end-to-end encrypted”, it clarified that it doesn’t share user contacts with Facebook. However, the very fact that it was able to share the status updates with all raised eye-brows online, leading to hashtag #WhatsAppStatus trend on social media sites.

Although the status disappeared in a few hours, screenshot of the status went viral across social media sites.

As many took to social media to raise their concern, others gave it hilarious twists — photoshopping the content and sharing them as ‘WhatsApp honest status’ online. Others came up with memes saying the company is ‘trying hard’ to convince its users to stay on the platform amid backlash and many moving to different apps.

WhatsApp on Friday said it would delay the new policy launch to May from February.

“We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update,” the company wrote Friday in a blog post. “There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts,” post added.

