WhatsApp put up its own status on privacy issues, netizens react with memes

Many wondered how WhatsApp was able to shared its own status with its users.

In a bid to convince its users about its privacy policies, WhatsApp put out a status update for all its Indian users, saying “we are committed to your privacy” on Sunday. Stating that it can’t read or listen to personal conversations “as they’re end-to-end encrypted”, it clarified that it doesn’t share user contacts with Facebook. However, the very fact that it was able to share the status updates with all raised eye-brows online, leading to hashtag #WhatsAppStatus trend on social media sites.

Although the status disappeared in a few hours, screenshot of the status went viral across social media sites.

Isko mera number kidhar se mila? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ULo7luhfPI — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 17, 2021

As many took to social media to raise their concern, others gave it hilarious twists — photoshopping the content and sharing them as ‘WhatsApp honest status’ online. Others came up with memes saying the company is ‘trying hard’ to convince its users to stay on the platform amid backlash and many moving to different apps.

Last meme on WhatsApp’s status. pic.twitter.com/xZzLY6jOM5 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) January 17, 2021

Whatsapp to me…. pic.twitter.com/djbzlufAED — Pratik singh Rajput (@pratiksingh648) January 17, 2021

Me after watching #WhatsappStatus early in the morning 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6hRSMwUfRi — 𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓵 (@_Dptweets7) January 17, 2021

Everyone reaction on Twitter about What’sapp status is like.. pic.twitter.com/4plC0QLVj4 — 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 🥀 (@IamNishaKumari) January 17, 2021

Whatsapp morning status – ” your chats are end to end encrypted and nobody can see them.

Meanwhile public:- pic.twitter.com/F85Dy9w2bd — Harsh Choubey (@Harshchoubey44) January 17, 2021

#WhatsApp Then: We Can Collect Data.

WhatsApp Now: We Are Committed To Your Privacy.

Me to Whatsapp:- #WhatsappStatus pic.twitter.com/EgG9lITnQN — Naveen 🇮🇳 (@nvnydv_tweets) January 17, 2021

WhatsApp on Friday said it would delay the new policy launch to May from February.

“We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update,” the company wrote Friday in a blog post. “There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts,” post added.