scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Latest news

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down, netizens react with hilarious memes on Twitter

With hashtags #WhatsAppDown, #InstagramDown and #TwitterUp, netizens from around the world flooded the micro-blogging site with jokes and memes, with most saying how the issue has become a persistent problem these days.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 20, 2021 12:16:21 pm
whatsapp down, instagram down, facebook down, whatsapp down memes, instagram down memes, facebook global outage, viral news, indian expressIndians couldn't stop poking fun at Facebook companies with hilarious memes and jokes.

The global outage on Facebook Inc’s platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, left netizens rushing to Twitter as always to see if they were the only ones facing problems. Soon, as many vented their anger, other found solace sharing hilarious memes to deal with the situation.

While a lot of users were unable to send and receive messages, others complained that they failed to log in to WhatsApp Web. On Instagram, posts wouldn’t load and people struggled to watch videos and Reels. According to popular downtime reporting service “Downdetector”, the issue started around 11 pm on Friday night in India.

With hashtags #WhatsAppDown, #InstagramDown and #TwitterUp, netizens from around the world flooded the micro-blogging site with jokes and memes, with most saying how the issue has become a persistent problem these days. Some even joked how such outages are a bliss for rival companies like Signal and Telegram. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

While the company didn’t reveal the exact reason for the outage, it did assert it was a technical issue. “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Indian Express.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 20: Latest News

Advertisement
X