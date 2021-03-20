WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down, netizens react with hilarious memes on Twitter

The global outage on Facebook Inc’s platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, left netizens rushing to Twitter as always to see if they were the only ones facing problems. Soon, as many vented their anger, other found solace sharing hilarious memes to deal with the situation.

While a lot of users were unable to send and receive messages, others complained that they failed to log in to WhatsApp Web. On Instagram, posts wouldn’t load and people struggled to watch videos and Reels. According to popular downtime reporting service “Downdetector”, the issue started around 11 pm on Friday night in India.

With hashtags #WhatsAppDown, #InstagramDown and #TwitterUp, netizens from around the world flooded the micro-blogging site with jokes and memes, with most saying how the issue has become a persistent problem these days. Some even joked how such outages are a bliss for rival companies like Signal and Telegram. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

WhatsApp and Instagram is Down..

Meanwhile Twitter: pic.twitter.com/4NCPkVyNBQ — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) March 19, 2021

Instagram influencers when Instagram is down. pic.twitter.com/tE6qxPgccc — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 19, 2021

When people switch to Signal messenger when Whatsapp is down for sometime. Signal: pic.twitter.com/dDhVU4Rwtm — Vishcomical (@vishcomical) March 19, 2021

People who hadn’t sent Good Night messages yet #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/PPiFQw3XKZ — Piyush (@PJ_CRACKER) March 19, 2021

Server thik hone pe apne users ko wapas le jate hue whatsapp, insta, fb.#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/OHaZHdW6CH — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) March 19, 2021

Instagram and WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/FYBe7NVunz — The Curry Muncher (@Paprikaashh) March 19, 2021

me checking Instagram every 2 seconds thinking it’s my internet #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/MjcZsOioOY — jiⓂ️bo (@jimbo_world1) March 19, 2021

While the company didn’t reveal the exact reason for the outage, it did assert it was a technical issue. “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Indian Express.