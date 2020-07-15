Netizens complain, post memes and jokes after WhatsApp goes down

Indian users of WhatsApp faced an outage in the early hours of Wednesday, and people took to Twitter to complain about it. As a result, #WhatsAppDown and #WhatsApp were among the top trends. As the outage took place early in the morning, many found out much later in the day, but it didn’t stop people from sharing memes and jokes about it.
Many shared memes about how people were logging into Twitter just to check if others were also facing issues with the instant messaging app.
While many said they were irritated by what they said were frequent outages, others were just amused. Here are some reactions:
#whatsapp be like pic.twitter.com/drFiATCD5C
— Bhagwan RC 🇮🇳 (@ImBhagwanRC) July 14, 2020
When #WhatsApp is down and you gotta send a regular text 😭 pic.twitter.com/2GDbVTvJ3Q
— Nikki (@SneakyShorts) July 14, 2020
#WhatsApp was down
User to WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/m6q4sJcCZE
— Joooolly🎭 (@ijoooolly) July 15, 2020
Me after restarting my phone twice coz I couldn’t send WhatsApp messages #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/ZTQNWaxkBc
— Rob (@jirorober) July 14, 2020
Whatsapp isnt working…
Me on my way to twitter#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/skpJd3GlzI
— Amnah (@GoStudyAmnaaah) July 14, 2020
Le lovers: baby #WhatsApp is down🥺😥
Le singles: pic.twitter.com/cAPItVVom0
— Pallanti Tarunkumar (@Imtarun2378) July 15, 2020
Me when #WhatsApp was down pic.twitter.com/PtWgf5Zr3b
— KitKat (@_priyanshiiii__) July 15, 2020
That uncle in your family who sends ‘good morning’ in family whatsapp group#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/RZBwpAEWzg
— Salman Nasar (@salmansignin) July 14, 2020
Congratulations if you didn’t notice that #WhatsApp was down until you just came here pic.twitter.com/uulDK2ePNw
— Ahmed Shahid (@imahmedafridi) July 15, 2020
Me after knowing WhatsApp was down from Twitter.#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/6nbSGZpi5S
— Ankit Dadheech (@dadheechankit1) July 15, 2020
People coming on twitter to check #Whatsapp issue be like pic.twitter.com/RHUB0abg1s
— ••• { M416 + 6X } ••• (@pubgwala_ladka) July 14, 2020
When you open Twitter to confirm #whatsapp is down.
Hey you too: pic.twitter.com/WJwkRpboAj
— a. (@zaasfand_) July 14, 2020
Everyone rushing to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is actually down #whatsappdown #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/VkczsQN9Bp
— Chris Tubbs (@Tubbytubtubs88) July 14, 2020
Users of the app complained that they were unable to send or receive messages. Some users also said that they failed to even log in to the WhatsApp app on both Android as well as iOS. The issues are now fixed and the messaging platform is working fine.
