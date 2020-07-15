Netizens complain, post memes and jokes after WhatsApp goes down

Many said they came to Twitter to confirm if others were facing similar problems with WhatsApp. Many said they came to Twitter to confirm if others were facing similar problems with WhatsApp.

Indian users of WhatsApp faced an outage in the early hours of Wednesday, and people took to Twitter to complain about it. As a result, #WhatsAppDown and #WhatsApp were among the top trends. As the outage took place early in the morning, many found out much later in the day, but it didn’t stop people from sharing memes and jokes about it.

Many shared memes about how people were logging into Twitter just to check if others were also facing issues with the instant messaging app.

While many said they were irritated by what they said were frequent outages, others were just amused. Here are some reactions:

When #WhatsApp is down and you gotta send a regular text 😭 pic.twitter.com/2GDbVTvJ3Q — Nikki (@SneakyShorts) July 14, 2020

Me after restarting my phone twice coz I couldn’t send WhatsApp messages #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/ZTQNWaxkBc — Rob (@jirorober) July 14, 2020

Whatsapp isnt working…

Me on my way to twitter#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/skpJd3GlzI — Amnah (@GoStudyAmnaaah) July 14, 2020

That uncle in your family who sends ‘good morning’ in family whatsapp group#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/RZBwpAEWzg — Salman Nasar (@salmansignin) July 14, 2020

Congratulations if you didn’t notice that #WhatsApp was down until you just came here pic.twitter.com/uulDK2ePNw — Ahmed Shahid (@imahmedafridi) July 15, 2020

Me after knowing WhatsApp was down from Twitter.#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/6nbSGZpi5S — Ankit Dadheech (@dadheechankit1) July 15, 2020

#whatsapp

People coming on twitter to check #Whatsapp issue be like pic.twitter.com/RHUB0abg1s — ••• { M416 + 6X } ••• (@pubgwala_ladka) July 14, 2020

When you open Twitter to confirm #whatsapp is down.

Hey you too: pic.twitter.com/WJwkRpboAj — a. (@zaasfand_) July 14, 2020

Everyone rushing to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is actually down #whatsappdown #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/VkczsQN9Bp — Chris Tubbs (@Tubbytubtubs88) July 14, 2020

Users of the app complained that they were unable to send or receive messages. Some users also said that they failed to even log in to the WhatsApp app on both Android as well as iOS. The issues are now fixed and the messaging platform is working fine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd