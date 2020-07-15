scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
COVID19

Netizens complain, post memes and jokes after WhatsApp goes down

Users of Whatsapp complained that they were unable to send or receive messages, and many tweeted about how it was affecting people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 15, 2020 11:49:38 am
whatsapp, whatsapp down, whatsapp outage, whatsapp down in india, whatsapp down memes, whatsapp outage twitter memes, viral news, tech news, indian express Many said they came to Twitter to confirm if others were facing similar problems with WhatsApp.

Indian users of WhatsApp faced an outage in the early hours of Wednesday, and people took to Twitter to complain about it. As a result, #WhatsAppDown and #WhatsApp were among the top trends. As the outage took place early in the morning, many found out much later in the day, but it didn’t stop people from sharing memes and jokes about it.

Many shared memes about how people were logging into Twitter just to check if others were also facing issues with the instant messaging app.

While many said they were irritated by what they said were frequent outages, others were just amused. Here are some reactions:

Users of the app complained that they were unable to send or receive messages. Some users also said that they failed to even log in to the WhatsApp app on both Android as well as iOS. The issues are now fixed and the messaging platform is working fine.

