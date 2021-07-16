WhatsApp bans 2 million Indian accounts, netizens react with memes

In a new report, global instant messaging app WhatsApp has stated that it has banned 2 million India accounts, leaving people surprised. As the hashtag #WhatsApp dominated trends on Twitter, it’s raining memes online as netizens took jibe at those who love to forward bulk greetings or unverified news.

WhatsApp on Thursday released its first monthly report in compliance with the new Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, also known as the IT Rules, 2021. As per the report, Facebook received 646 reports through the various grievance mechanisms and responded to all the complaints. More than 95 per cent of such accounts that were banned had made “unauthorized use of automated or bulk messaging”.

As the news spread, Tweeples took a jibe at Indians who love forwarding message without verifying or bulk greeting messages every morning. While some tried to sum up the feelings of those who found their account no longer exists, others shared memes to show what happens to people migrating to other platforms.

#WhatsApp banned 2 million Indian accounts. Persons whose accounts are still working: pic.twitter.com/xSWz1EuoM0 — GURPANTH SANDHU (@Gurpanthinsan) July 16, 2021

Aunties and Uncles who shares good morning 🌞 good night 🌃 messages over #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/CYZthT0Zus — Mahwish Khan (@mahwishkhan153) July 16, 2021

#WhatsApp

Whatsapp banned 2 million accounts.

Whatsapp university professors be like: pic.twitter.com/tw1tsGgjcG — Shivam Pratap Singh (@Shivampratap018) July 16, 2021

#WhatsApp banned 2 million accounts in 1 month. Meanwhile users be like pic.twitter.com/1tsWo9nlb9 — Mohammad Aarif (@aareif) July 16, 2021

#WhatsApp banned 2 million Indian accounts. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Person whose account got banned be like: pic.twitter.com/O29fcq9yaN — Rishav Kant (@RishavKant9) July 16, 2021

#WhatsApp banned 2 million accounts in 1 month. Uncles & aunties who will not be able to send good morning messages in family groups be like ; pic.twitter.com/atpK3cgUio — Naman (@ama_joking) July 16, 2021

When you send good morning message to everyone around every day but suddenly get banned from #WhatsApp one morning: pic.twitter.com/lfPGytC252 — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 16, 2021