WhatsApp bans 2 million Indian accounts, netizens react with memes

Friday, July 16, 2021
WhatsApp released a report detailing the information on grievances it had received during the May 15 to June 15 period via the grievance mechanisms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 16, 2021 4:24:41 pm
As hashtag #WhatsApp dominated trends on Twitter, it's raining memes online.

In a new report, global instant messaging app WhatsApp has stated that it has banned 2 million India accounts, leaving people surprised. As the hashtag #WhatsApp dominated trends on Twitter, it’s raining memes online as netizens took jibe at those who love to forward bulk greetings or unverified news.

WhatsApp on Thursday released its first monthly report in compliance with the new Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, also known as the IT Rules, 2021. As per the report, Facebook received 646 reports through the various grievance mechanisms and responded to all the complaints. More than 95 per cent of such accounts that were banned had made “unauthorized use of automated or bulk messaging”.

As the news spread, Tweeples took a jibe at Indians who love forwarding message without verifying or bulk greeting messages every morning. While some tried to sum up the feelings of those who found their account no longer exists, others shared memes to show what happens to people migrating to other platforms.

