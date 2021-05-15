WhatsApp 2021 privacy policy deadline today, netizens share their thoughts via memes

As the deadline ends on May 15, there are still many who are undecided if they wish to continue using the app or leave it.

After weeks of criticism and controversy, WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy update deadline is finally here. Moving forward, the app’s users will have to accept the new privacy policy at some point, especially if they wish to continue using certain features.

WhatsApp recently clarified that it will not delete people’s accounts if they don’t accept the new privacy policy. But the Facebook-owned company made it clear it will limit some features on the app. A user may not be able to access their WhatsApp chat list, but the app will allow them to answer or make incoming voice and video calls.

So, as netizens near the end of the deadline to accept the updated rules, they are sharing their feelings through memes.

With the Facebook Inc company sending “persistent reminders” to users, some took to social media to express their anger. While others firmly said they’ll not be accepting the new policy and move over to a different platform, sharing hilarious memes. But what really got everyone talking online was how most have had to accept the new terms and policies, summing up their emotions using relatable memes.

Announcing it in January this year, WhatsApp had delayed the new policy launch to May from February after facing a backlash worldwide. It also later clarified that the new policy is not a breach in privacy or one’s security and that the company still can’t read users chats.