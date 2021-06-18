‘What More Hints Do You Want?’: Love in the times of dating apps, courtesy one viral trend

Twitter is flooded with ;what more hints do you want' tweets.

In the age of dating apps and Covid-19 when it is not possible to meet people in person, confusion is guaranteed. While a few might be okay with explicitly sharing their feelings, others might find it difficult to put it all out there. So, dating is powered by subtle hints. Now, desi people on Twitter are sharing various ways of sending a signal to their crush.

While expressing feelings can be a tricky affair, people are sharing numerous anecdotes about sharing their feelings and taking it to a point of no return. “What more hints do you want?” they are asking.

From giving the last slice of pizza and sending good morning and good night texts daily to deleting dating app on phones, there are thousands of tweets on the trend that has left the microblogging site abuzz. While most said, it’s relatable, others are taking notes on how to replicate these moves.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

I asked you “why are you” instead of “how are you”…what more hints do you want? — Amita (@amitanatverlal) June 18, 2021

I talk to you about my daily routine what more hints do u want ? — desi gal🦋 (@desi_galpower) June 18, 2021

I replied you during PUBG.

What more hints do you want??

🙂🙂 — Sparsh Nanda🇮🇳 (@sparsh_nanda) June 18, 2021

I shifted from romcoms to sci-fi what more hints do you want? — Aanchal (@notyouraafat) June 17, 2021

I even laugh at your lame jokes, what more hints do you want. — lusty littlefinger (@heyhorlicks) June 17, 2021

I texted you in the middle of washing bartans, what more hints do you want? — Aayushi Bhardwaj (@probablyaayushi) June 17, 2021

I started watching football for you,what more hints do you want ? — shreya (@shreyajaura) June 16, 2021

I am attending whole online class just to hear your voice, what more hints do you want — Utkarsh (@Utkarsh_Tweetss) June 17, 2021

I’m reply during to watching match, what more hints do you want. — Raj Gupta (@RajGupta_20) June 17, 2021

I sent you a meme what more hints do you want. — Mihir (@kyayaarmihir) June 17, 2021

I gave you my Netflix password to you, what more hints do you want? — 🐍 (@MEDUSA_GRIM) June 16, 2021

I watched all the movies that you recommended, what more hints do you want? — bhai o bhai (@jaannaabc) June 17, 2021

It wasn’t just the netizens who participated in the trend, even brands like Zomato, Tinder and HDFC shared their take on the trend, creating a big buzz online.

I saved your number as Dream Girl, what more hints do you want.#DreamGirl #WhatMoreHintsDoYouWant — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) June 18, 2021

We are thinking out of the box for you, what more hints do you want?#Trending #WhatMoreHintsDoYouWant pic.twitter.com/b1xloniaZr — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) June 18, 2021

I wore full makeup for our video call, what more hint do you want 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/OcKqu96Z4j — Myntra (@myntra) June 18, 2021

I wrote this tweet to remind you to have chai, what more hints do you want — zomato (@zomato) June 17, 2021

I saved the last slice of pizza, what more hints do you want 💁🏻‍♀️ — dominos_india (@dominos_india) June 17, 2021

i replied to all parts of your text, what more hints do you want 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) June 17, 2021

I spend all my PayZapp CashBacks on you, what more hints do you want — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) June 17, 2021

Tune in to StarPlus for the best Entertainment. What more hints do you want? pic.twitter.com/bUXCBjuE7c — StarPlus (@StarPlus) June 17, 2021