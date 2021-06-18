scorecardresearch
Friday, June 18, 2021
‘What More Hints Do You Want?’: Love in the times of dating apps, courtesy one viral trend

From Zomato to Tinder, brands have joined netizens as they exchanged notes on sending a signal to their crush.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2021 7:09:41 pm
what more hints do you want, twitter what more hints do you want, what more hints do you want trend, hints to crush, latest desi twitter trend, viral news, indian expressTwitter is flooded with ;what more hints do you want' tweets.

In the age of dating apps and Covid-19 when it is not possible to meet people in person, confusion is guaranteed. While a few might be okay with explicitly sharing their feelings, others might find it difficult to put it all out there. So, dating is powered by subtle hints. Now, desi people on Twitter are sharing various ways of sending a signal to their crush.

While expressing feelings can be a tricky affair, people are sharing numerous anecdotes about sharing their feelings and taking it to a point of no return. “What more hints do you want?” they are asking.

From giving the last slice of pizza and sending good morning and good night texts daily to deleting dating app on phones, there are thousands of tweets on the trend that has left the microblogging site abuzz. While most said, it’s relatable, others are taking notes on how to replicate these moves.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

It wasn’t just the netizens who participated in the trend, even brands like Zomato, Tinder and HDFC shared their take on the trend, creating a big buzz online.

