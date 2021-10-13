‘Making of a constellation’: IAF showcases its helicopter fleet, pictures go viral

Pictures of Indian Air Force military aircraft have left netizens mesmerised after they were shared by the official social media handle of the IAF media coordinator. The pictures, clicked by Wing Commander Indranil Nandi, featured helicopters Chinook, Mi17, Apache and Cheetah.

Shared along with the hashtag #ShowStoppers, the three images showcased the aircraft on land and then taking off to align in a single line. “The making of a constellation – Lights will guide you home…… Watch this space as we bring you some weekly #helolove this festive season,” read the caption of the post, which soon went viral on the microblogging website.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 9,000 likes and 1,000 retweets, with many quite impressed by the display. Many even tried to guess the names of the helicopters in the pictures.

“For the first time, I have fallen in love with the helicopters. Help!” wrote a user, while another commented, “mazing photography 😱 mountain ranges behind these helicopters seems amazing.”

