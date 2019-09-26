‘Great job Jaari’: Army dog helps detect explosives hidden in Assam, earns praise from netizens

An Army tracker dog, Jaari, is being hailed as a hero after it helped locate a huge of cache of arms, ammunition and explosives hidden by insurgent outfit NDFB(S) at Panbari Reserve Forest in BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts), Assam. The official Twitter handle of Eastern Command shared pictures of the dog along with the ammunition and explosives recovered.

Acknowledging the contribution of the Army dog, they tweeted, “Indian Army unit in a joint #Op with police and SSB recovered huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives and warlike stores from Panbari Reserve Forest, Assam on 24 Sep. The contribution of #IndianArmy Tracker dog ‘Jaari’ was remarkable to locate the cache.”

#NEOps#IndianArmy unit in a joint #Op with police & SSB recovered huge cache of arms, amn, explosives & war like stores from Panbari Reserve Forest, Assam on 24 Sep. The contribution of #IndianArmy Tracker dog “Jaari” was remarkable to locate the cache @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/qH3OfKA36z — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) September 25, 2019

Jaari’s assistance in the joint operation has also come in for praise from netizens, with many requesting an award for the dog. “Give that dog a bag full of pedigree, a bucket full of chicken and lots and lots of love,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

During 2018-19, the Army spent Rs 1.24 crore on its dog squad for training, food and expenses such as medicines according to Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik. In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Naik said the Army currently has 25 full dog units and two half units.