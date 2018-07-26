Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Sacred Games triggers huge fan frenzy; Netizens demand Season 2!

From jokes, memes to genuine requests Twitterati are leaving no stone unturned to bring the second season of the Sacred Games series. Check out some of the hilarious reactions here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2018 6:48:53 pm
#WeWantSacredGames2 , sacred games, sacred games memes, sacred games jokes, viral sacred games seasons, indian express, indian express news The first season of the series, which is a total of 8 episodes, had kept the audience binge-watching with many left distraught at the end. (Source: Twitter)
Sacred Games, an Indian web television series on Netflix, has received more than just a positive response from its viewers. However, it seems like people just cannot wait for the second season. Using hashtag #WeWantSacredGames2 netizens are demanding the makers Reliance Entertainment and Phantom films to release the second season of the series.

The first season of the series, which is a total of 8 episodes, had kept the audience binge-watching with many left distraught at the end. Taking to Twitter, with many tweets, the hashtag is trending on social media. Here are some of the funny tweets trending:

Have you watched the series? Tell us in the comments section below.

