Sacred Games triggers huge fan frenzy; Netizens demand Season 2!

Sacred Games, an Indian web television series on Netflix, has received more than just a positive response from its viewers. However, it seems like people just cannot wait for the second season. Using hashtag #WeWantSacredGames2 netizens are demanding the makers Reliance Entertainment and Phantom films to release the second season of the series.
The first season of the series, which is a total of 8 episodes, had kept the audience binge-watching with many left distraught at the end. Taking to Twitter, with many tweets, the hashtag is trending on social media. Here are some of the funny tweets trending:
Truly an interesting series made in India and people loved it #WeWantSacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/SENd1U1Iuy
— Mira ❤ (@mira_devi_) July 26, 2018
Totally awesome iconic characters of Ganesh Gaitonde, I will love if comes second season #WeWantSacredGames2 @FuhSePhantom @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/JrclT2MWuc
— Yousuf (@ym_usuf) July 26, 2018
Then : waiting for the next season of Game of Thrones
Now : waiting for the next season of Sacred Games@anuragkashyap72 @VikramMotwane @ssamir29 @AmipuriyaArpan #WeWantSacredGames2
— Mayank Macwan (@mintothirteen) July 26, 2018
Ganesh gaitonde requesting! pic.twitter.com/63UMhYO1Br
— Avinash Singh (@avinashk217) July 26, 2018
#WeWantSacredGames2 and we want Katekar Back. pic.twitter.com/r9vsfYLqeR
— Mumbaikar Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 26, 2018
made us fall in love with his character #WeWantSacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/DQ4CuDbBBh
— Ajay Bhaskar 🇮🇳 (@bhaskarajay22) July 26, 2018
#WeWantSacredGames2 – Because well, everyone loves quality, honestly. Do what you need to do – @NetflixIndia @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @VikramMotwane @anuragkashyap72 pic.twitter.com/1OxIoRPFrr
— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 26, 2018
Have you watched the series? Tell us in the comments section below.
