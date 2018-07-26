Sacred Games triggers huge fan frenzy; Netizens demand Season 2!

The first season of the series, which is a total of 8 episodes, had kept the audience binge-watching with many left distraught at the end. (Source: Twitter) The first season of the series, which is a total of 8 episodes, had kept the audience binge-watching with many left distraught at the end. (Source: Twitter)

Sacred Games, an Indian web television series on Netflix, has received more than just a positive response from its viewers. However, it seems like people just cannot wait for the second season. Using hashtag #WeWantSacredGames2 netizens are demanding the makers Reliance Entertainment and Phantom films to release the second season of the series.

The first season of the series, which is a total of 8 episodes, had kept the audience binge-watching with many left distraught at the end. Taking to Twitter, with many tweets, the hashtag is trending on social media. Here are some of the funny tweets trending:

Truly an interesting series made in India and people loved it #WeWantSacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/SENd1U1Iuy — Mira ❤ (@mira_devi_) July 26, 2018

Then : waiting for the next season of Game of Thrones

Now : waiting for the next season of Sacred Games@anuragkashyap72 @VikramMotwane @ssamir29 @AmipuriyaArpan #WeWantSacredGames2 — Mayank Macwan (@mintothirteen) July 26, 2018

made us fall in love with his character #WeWantSacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/DQ4CuDbBBh — Ajay Bhaskar 🇮🇳 (@bhaskarajay22) July 26, 2018

