Western Railways’ Gully Boy-inspired ‘Tera Time Aayega’ is a hit

The special message directed towards some of the passengers who travel in local trains without a ticket, the Western Railway urged passengers to travel with an appropriate ticket.

The rap inspired by Gully Boy’s ‘Apna Time Ayega’ is winning hearts online.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy is ruling the box office, and someone at the Indian Railways also seems to have been influenced by it. In a video inspired by film’s superhit rap song ‘Apna Time Aayega’, Western Railways warns people about travelling without a ticket.

Warning people of consequences of ticketless travel, the video by the Western Railways is titled, “Tera Time Aayega. (your turn will come)” The rap song is attributed to “Shana TC(Cunning ticket collector)”, warns offenders, “Bina ticket aya hai tu, pakda zaroor jayega (if you have come without a ticket, you’ll definitely get caught)”.

The video was shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter, and the resung version of the hit song is going viral with people on social media loving it.

In the special message directed at travellers who board trains without a ticket, Western Railways urged passengers to travel with one. The department also reminded passengers that “travelling without a ticket is not only a punishable offence but is also a social crime.”

People loved this rap song and lauded whoever created it to raise awareness.

