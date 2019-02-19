Western Railways’ Gully Boy-inspired ‘Tera Time Aayega’ is a hit

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy is ruling the box office, and someone at the Indian Railways also seems to have been influenced by it. In a video inspired by film’s superhit rap song ‘Apna Time Aayega’, Western Railways warns people about travelling without a ticket.

Warning people of consequences of ticketless travel, the video by the Western Railways is titled, “Tera Time Aayega. (your turn will come)” The rap song is attributed to “Shana TC(Cunning ticket collector)”, warns offenders, “Bina ticket aya hai tu, pakda zaroor jayega (if you have come without a ticket, you’ll definitely get caught)”.

The video was shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter, and the resung version of the hit song is going viral with people on social media loving it.

In the special message directed at travellers who board trains without a ticket, Western Railways urged passengers to travel with one. The department also reminded passengers that “travelling without a ticket is not only a punishable offence but is also a social crime.”

Tera Time Aayega pic.twitter.com/3JI8SoPx3u — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 18, 2019

People loved this rap song and lauded whoever created it to raise awareness.

Ok this is pretty damn good 😊 https://t.co/Weva5PpX0F — Akhil Talashi (@akhiltalashi) February 19, 2019

Good recreation of Apna Time Aayega. Everyone can understand this. https://t.co/fOU1LPxxuo — Jassu🇮🇳(14 Days Until Birthday🎉) (@sonujassu2019) February 19, 2019

Very creative! Nice approach!! — Arvind Agrawal PhD (@arvind_now) February 18, 2019

Haha. Super stuff @PiyushGoyal Sir. Message with a music will definitely convey the message strongly. — 🇮🇳Naam me kya rakha hai 🇮🇳 (@ApunHiBhagwan) February 18, 2019

Display this video to all stations screen — Vikas Maheshwari (@vikasmicrosteel) February 18, 2019

Ha ha ha 😂😂😂 Very cool initiative sir. — shwetank mishra (@shwetankm4u) February 18, 2019