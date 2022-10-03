‘Gayle got the #Garba moveee’ : West Indies cricketer’s Navratri celebration wins hearts online

As Navratri fervour grips the nation, social media platforms have been flooded by glimpses of Garba performances–from a group of women in Mumbai local train to a massive circle in Gujarat’s Vadodara city to ace shuttler PV Sindhu making moves.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, renowned for his swashbuckling acts, has also joined the bandwagon with his sassy moves in Jodhpur. In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, Gayle is seen doing the rounds and grooving to music beats along with women clad in Garba costume.

Since being shared on Sunday, the clip has amassed more than 94,700 views on Twitter. Gayle’s Garba moves have struck a chord with netizens. A user commented, “Gayle got the #Garba moveee.”

A video shared by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) featuring Garba performances by ace shuttler P V Sindhu, legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George and badminton player Trupti Murgunde recently won hearts online. It was held before an enthusiastic crowd in Ahmedabad as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the National Games 2022.

The nine-day Hindu festival is celebrated with much gaiety and enthusiasm in different parts of the country. During the ten days and nine nights, different forms of the goddess Durga are worshipped by devotees. Music, art and pompous celebrations are part of the festival. This year, the festival commenced on September 25 and will end on Wednesday with Dussehra.