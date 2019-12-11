Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Villagers in Bengal refuse to handover two-headed snake to forest officials due to mythological beliefs

The Midnapore Forest Department couldn't rescue the two-headed snake as the villagers refused to hand over the snake due to mythological beliefs

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 11, 2019 9:20:39 pm
Two-headed snake, Snakes, West Bengal, Genetic mutation, Trending, Indian express news The rare snake was found in the Ekarukhi village in West Bengal’s Midnapore city.

A two-headed snake found in the Ekarukhi village in West Bengal’s Midnapore city could not be retrieved by the city’s forest department after the villages refused to handover due to mythological beliefs.

Kaustav Chakraborty, a herpetologist who studies reptiles and amphibians, told news agency ANI that it was purely a case of mutation and it had nothing to do with mythological beliefs.

He also expressed concern over the longevity of the snake and said that the life span of such snakes can be increased by keeping them in captivity.

While many found the snake rare and gorgeous, others called it a case of genetic mutation. Many also came up with jokes and memes about the snake. Take a look at some reactions:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement