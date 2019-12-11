Villagers in Bengal refuse to handover two-headed snake to forest officials due to mythological beliefs

The rare snake was found in the Ekarukhi village in West Bengal’s Midnapore city. The rare snake was found in the Ekarukhi village in West Bengal’s Midnapore city.

A two-headed snake found in the Ekarukhi village in West Bengal’s Midnapore city could not be retrieved by the city’s forest department after the villages refused to handover due to mythological beliefs.

Kaustav Chakraborty, a herpetologist who studies reptiles and amphibians, told news agency ANI that it was purely a case of mutation and it had nothing to do with mythological beliefs.

He also expressed concern over the longevity of the snake and said that the life span of such snakes can be increased by keeping them in captivity.

While many found the snake rare and gorgeous, others called it a case of genetic mutation. Many also came up with jokes and memes about the snake. Take a look at some reactions:

Maybe dragons were real too — Nastik Brahman (@BrahmanNastik) December 11, 2019

Genetic aberration — बेरोजगार ३६गढ़िया (millennial citizen) (@aalu_bhata) December 11, 2019

Jo bhi hai achcha hai 🤭 — Amit Debnath (@amit_ad123) December 11, 2019

And i thought only my friend born with two heads — vinrare (@VinRaRe) December 11, 2019

Modi and amit shah — Tanvir Shamsher (@98tanviransari) December 11, 2019

Nothing new, it’s just mutations — Prerna Dhakal (@A_curiouspanda) December 11, 2019

Mutation only — N R. Dhanesh (@Nrddhanesh) December 11, 2019

One head rahul & another mamata !! — Dr.Ujjal Majumder (@DrUjjalMajumde2) December 11, 2019

Nothing new we have Shiv sena in Maharashtra. — Sarcastic π (@SARCASTIC_PI) December 11, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd