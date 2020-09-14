Pictures of oddly placed social distancing circles at a railway station inspire memes, jokes

Pictures of several oddly placed circles to enforce social distancing at a railway station in West Bengal have inspired memes and jokes on social media.
Authorities had got the circles painted on the railway platforms to ensure that people maintained a safe distance from each other. However, the location of some of these circles were pretty unusual. While some circles were under staircases, others were drawn over two steps on a staircase. Some of the circles were drawn around poles.
A person even got himself photographed standing in some of the circles that were in the strangest locations, which in turn inspired memes and jokes on social media:
I literally just found some more pics of him here itself 😂 Adding them too!! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/L271fGclSO
— Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) September 12, 2020
Creativity level Infinity 😂 ✌️ 2/2 pic.twitter.com/7KSw2uSD1d
— Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) September 12, 2020
So these guys made circles in some station in West Bengal at awkward places to maintain Social distancing 😂 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3tTw8JuOVe
— Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) September 12, 2020
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
They were asked to make circles but they weren’t instructed to think 😂
— TrueActivist (@activisttrue6) September 12, 2020
— Shantanu (@Shants_Cool) September 12, 2020
The guy in the picture has really taken obeying rules and regulations to another level. Perfect citizen of Bengal.. ❤️
— Amit Vaid (@AmitKrVaid) September 12, 2020
Computer generated circles with live models. There should be two circles at the back the platform chair where a model leant his legs on.
— Name cannot be blank (@AmiripilliSrao) September 13, 2020
Did they construct rly station later , after putting these circles ?
— Sandeep (@Sandeep47742662) September 12, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👌🤦😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CTdYGmKb7n
— Devraj Rajput (@iamDevraj21) September 13, 2020
— RR (@rwt737) September 12, 2020
Mr. Bean Sharma Jaayega.. pic.twitter.com/EsiLG1FFU6
— Sayk (@sayk_art) September 13, 2020
Hahahaha, Passenger be like : pic.twitter.com/wOExBlGIJV
— Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) September 12, 2020
Can’t stop laughing, more than the marking, the way this indl has got the pics clicked pic.twitter.com/TAtGmzfMEg
— Cheena Arora (@CheenaArora4) September 12, 2020
😂😂😂😂 karo toh prob na karo toh b prob pic.twitter.com/lH8Djcr62f
— Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) September 12, 2020
— Right Arm Helicopter🚁#CSK (@Extra__Cover) September 12, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣I want to know the name of the artist behind these circles 😂😂😂
— #Warriors4SSR (@Megha49427433) September 12, 2020
The pictures shared by Twitter user @MiishNottyAna received over 70,000 likes.
