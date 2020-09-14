Pictures of oddly placed social distancing circles at a railway station inspire memes, jokes

A person got himself photographed standing on these oddly placed social distancing circles, triggering memes and jokes online.

Pictures of several oddly placed circles to enforce social distancing at a railway station in West Bengal have inspired memes and jokes on social media.

Authorities had got the circles painted on the railway platforms to ensure that people maintained a safe distance from each other. However, the location of some of these circles were pretty unusual. While some circles were under staircases, others were drawn over two steps on a staircase. Some of the circles were drawn around poles.

A person even got himself photographed standing in some of the circles that were in the strangest locations, which in turn inspired memes and jokes on social media:

I literally just found some more pics of him here itself 😂 Adding them too!! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/L271fGclSO — Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) September 12, 2020

So these guys made circles in some station in West Bengal at awkward places to maintain Social distancing 😂 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3tTw8JuOVe — Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) September 12, 2020

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

They were asked to make circles but they weren’t instructed to think 😂 — TrueActivist (@activisttrue6) September 12, 2020

The guy in the picture has really taken obeying rules and regulations to another level. Perfect citizen of Bengal.. ❤️ — Amit Vaid (@AmitKrVaid) September 12, 2020

Computer generated circles with live models. There should be two circles at the back the platform chair where a model leant his legs on. — Name cannot be blank (@AmiripilliSrao) September 13, 2020

Did they construct rly station later , after putting these circles ? — Sandeep (@Sandeep47742662) September 12, 2020

Hahahaha, Passenger be like : pic.twitter.com/wOExBlGIJV — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) September 12, 2020

Can’t stop laughing, more than the marking, the way this indl has got the pics clicked pic.twitter.com/TAtGmzfMEg — Cheena Arora (@CheenaArora4) September 12, 2020

😂😂😂😂 karo toh prob na karo toh b prob pic.twitter.com/lH8Djcr62f — Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) September 12, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣I want to know the name of the artist behind these circles 😂😂😂 — #Warriors4SSR (@Megha49427433) September 12, 2020

The pictures shared by Twitter user @MiishNottyAna received over 70,000 likes.

