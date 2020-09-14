scorecardresearch
Pictures of oddly placed social distancing circles at a railway station inspire memes, jokes

Authorities had got the circles painted on the railway platforms to ensure that people maintained a safe distance from each other. But the placement of some of these circles left a lot to be desired.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 14, 2020 5:54:55 pm
West Bengal, Social distancing, Social distancing circles, West Bengal railway station, Social distancing circles, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news.A person got himself photographed standing on these oddly placed social distancing circles, triggering memes and jokes online.

Pictures of several oddly placed circles to enforce social distancing at a railway station in West Bengal have inspired memes and jokes on social media.

Authorities had got the circles painted on the railway platforms to ensure that people maintained a safe distance from each other. However, the location of some of these circles were pretty unusual. While some circles were under staircases, others were drawn over two steps on a staircase. Some of the circles were drawn around poles.

A person even got himself photographed standing in some of the circles that were in the strangest locations, which in turn inspired memes and jokes on social media:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The pictures shared by Twitter user @MiishNottyAna received over 70,000 likes.

