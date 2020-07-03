Woman’s ‘desi’ cover of Mozart’s 40th symphony is a social media hit

Samadipta Mukherjee’s desi cover of Mozart’s 40th symphony delighted many on the internet. (Picture credit: Facebook/Samadipta Mukherjee) Samadipta Mukherjee’s desi cover of Mozart’s 40th symphony delighted many on the internet. (Picture credit: Facebook/Samadipta Mukherjee)

A woman from West Bengal is being praised after she created a video of her singing Mozart’s 40th Symphony using Indian classical music notes.

The composition that was created in 1788, and is considered one of Mozart’s most complex. In the video doing the rounds of social media, Samadipta Mukherjee recreates the masterpiece by singing the symphony in Indian swaras.

Mukherjee posted the video to her Facebook page on the occasion of World Music Day on June 21.

Watch the video here:

One of the toughest creations by Mozart was his symphony No. 40 in G minor, K 550, written in 1788. While Mozart’s mastery of music made this symphony unique, Bengal’s Samadipta Mukherjee has been winning hearts with her desi spin on the symphony. Page: https://t.co/MUUi5yvRZN pic.twitter.com/humR6W1Ipd — The Better India (@thebetterindia) June 27, 2020

The video delighted people and many praised Mukherjee’s singing. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Excellent. Never seen or heard anything like this before. — Algaari (@rajulh123) June 28, 2020

Wow.. Her rendition is superb…. Hats off to her — Jayanth (@Jayanth75936945) July 2, 2020

Its just mesmerising — Vaibhav Rastogi (@NickRastogee) June 27, 2020

More impressive and rare than your name itself Samadipta. 😊 — manikghoshal (@manikghoshal1) June 28, 2020

Incredible — Swapan Burman (@swapan_burman) June 27, 2020

Mozart’s 40th symphony, which is composed in G Minor, is also referred to as the “Great G minor symphony”

