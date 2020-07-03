scorecardresearch
Woman’s ‘desi’ cover of Mozart’s 40th symphony is a social media hit

In the video doing the rounds of social media, Samadipta Mukherjee recreates the masterpiece by singing the symphony in Indian swaras.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2020 3:27:49 pm
West Bengal, Mozart, Mozart 40th symphony, Mozart 40th symphony  cover, Samadipta Mukherjee’s, World music day, Indian classical music, Trending news, Viral video, Indian Express news Samadipta Mukherjee’s desi cover of Mozart’s 40th symphony delighted many on the internet. (Picture credit: Facebook/Samadipta Mukherjee)

A woman from West Bengal is being praised after she created a video of her singing Mozart’s 40th Symphony using Indian classical music notes.

The composition that was created in 1788, and is considered one of Mozart’s most complex. In the video doing the rounds of social media, Samadipta Mukherjee recreates the masterpiece by singing the symphony in Indian swaras.

Mukherjee posted the video to her Facebook page on the occasion of World Music Day on June 21.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted people and many praised Mukherjee’s singing. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Mozart’s 40th symphony, which is composed in G Minor, is also referred to as the “Great G minor symphony”

