West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Santhali dance video goes viral

A video of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee dancing at a mass marriage ceremony in Falakata of Alipurduar district has gone viral on social media.

The 45-second clip, which is being widely circulated online, features the 66-year-old politician matching steps with the Santhali dancers at the ceremony. Clad in masks, the dancers are seen holding Banerjee’s hand and dancing to the beats of the dhol.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during a mass marriage ceremony in Falakata of Alipurduar district. pic.twitter.com/zIDyhRDS7x — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

The video comes almost a month after a picture of Banerjee cooking at a tribal village had gone viral on social media. Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 13,000 views and has prompted several reactions among netizens.